City of Plainwell looks at fire gear

By John Raffel

Correspondent

At its meeting earlier this month, the Plainwell City Council was to consider purchase of Fire Gear according to NFPA Standards, which provide guidance on the lifespan and replacement criteria for turnout gear.

It calls for mandatory retirement of structural firefighting gear at ten years from the date of manufacture, regardless of condition. Four sets of fire gear have reached the 10-12 year mark and need to be replaced. Replacing fire gear reduces liability, protects the firefighters, and allows the city to remain complaint with recommended safety standards.

The recommended action was to consider approving the purchase of four sets of fire gear from MES for $9,036.

The Council was to discuss and review currently proposed development plans for the Mill Complex.