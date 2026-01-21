Allegan girls earn win over Delton

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

DELTON—When the Allegan girls basketball team traveled to Delton on Tuesday, Jan. 13, the Tigers were at less than full strength.

Sickness had hampered the Tigers’ roster, limiting how many players were available for first-year coach Ernie Ramirez.

“We had multiple players recovering from the flu,” Ramirez said.

Despite that challenge, the Tigers found a way to persevere and wound up claiming the 28-21 victory.

The win was the first of the season for Allegan following five straight defeats.

“We were able to keep it a low-scoring affair with great defensive stop throughout the game and just enough offense to get the job done,” Ramirez said.

Jayden VandenAkker starred for the Tigers.

In addition to leading the offense with 11 points, VandenAkker also played a stellar defensive game. She limited Delton’s leading scorer to eight points.

“Jayden is a heck of a player and she showed that tonight,” Ramirez said.

Allegan was scheduled to travel to Dowagiac for a non-conference game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, before hosting South Haven on Friday, Jan. 16.

Both of those games were postponed due to weather, however.