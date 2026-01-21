Christian Neighbors offers ‘Story Hour Cook’ for young chefs

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

If your child enjoys stories and isn’t afraid to get a little flour on their sleeves, Christian Neighbors has an event that might be right up their alley.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, Christian Neighbors will host its next Story Hour Cook class at its Demo Kitchen, located at 282 12th Street in Plainwell.

The program invites children in second through fifth grades—accompanied by an adult partner—to learn basic cooking skills while exploring food and nutrition through a themed picture book.

For this session, participants will read Cora Cooks Pancit by Dorina Lazo Gilmore and then head into the kitchen to prepare a Filipino noodle dish similar to the one featured in the story. The class typically lasts 60 to 90 minutes and involves hands-on preparation by both child and adult.

There is no cost to participate, but space is limited to 10 children and their adult partners. Registration is required and can be completed at https://forms.gle/1kPzTmGnQyBKsA789.

Organizers ask that participants indicate any allergies or food sensitivities during registration, and note that each child must attend with a responsible adult. A signed waiver is also required.

Story Hour Cook is part of an occasional series offered by Christian Neighbors. Each class features a new book and recipe, giving families a chance to learn about different cultures and cuisines in a kid-friendly way.