Allegan golfers compete in conference jamboree

Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor

VICKSBURG—Playing in the SAC jamboree hosted by Schoolcraft at States Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 1, Allegan placed seventh with a score of 231.
Zoe Bronkema finished second in the individual standings with a 41, while Leah Snyder carded a 51 to place 11th.
Adison Barrett shot a personal best 65 and Audrey Brink finished at 74 to round out the scoring for the Tigers.
The previous day, Allegan welcomed Unity Christian to Cheshire Hills Golf Course for a dual meet and suffered the 188-223 loss.
Bronkema had a match-best 42, followed by Snyder with a career-best 46, Brink with a career-best 67 and Barrett with a career-best 68.

