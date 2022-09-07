Allegan golfers compete in conference jamboree

Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

VICKSBURG—Playing in the SAC jamboree hosted by Schoolcraft at States Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 1, Allegan placed seventh with a score of 231.

Zoe Bronkema finished second in the individual standings with a 41, while Leah Snyder carded a 51 to place 11th.

Adison Barrett shot a personal best 65 and Audrey Brink finished at 74 to round out the scoring for the Tigers.

The previous day, Allegan welcomed Unity Christian to Cheshire Hills Golf Course for a dual meet and suffered the 188-223 loss.

Bronkema had a match-best 42, followed by Snyder with a career-best 46, Brink with a career-best 67 and Barrett with a career-best 68.