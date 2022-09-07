Obituary: Lois Mae Hammond, 73

Lois Mae Hammond of Allegan, Michigan, age 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born to Harold and Una Cole on September 19, 1948, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Lois was so many things. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She was a cook, a baker and a canner. She was a crafter extraordinaire, a seamstress, a quilt maker, a barber and a beautician. She could do anything she set her mind to.

Lois loved to collect salt and pepper shakers. She loved going to garage sales. She also volunteered at the Martin Resource Center for many years.

Lois was a caretaker of parents (from both sides). She maintained two homes in a high state of cleanliness. Never once did she complain. She was loved by all that knew her and she gave more than she received. Lois said what she felt and never minced words. Outspoken was her way.

Lois is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Don Hammond. She was, and forever will be, Don’s Brown Eyed Girl!! She is also survived by her three sons, Samuel Hammond, Harold Hammond Sr. (Sarah) and Toby Hammond (Sheryl), her BFF, Colleen Short (Steve) and by four siblings, Jeannie (Dave), Victor Cole (Brandy), Gina Cox (Ray) and Brenda Cole. She had 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, a brother (Jeff Cole) and a sister (Wendy Beelick).

Strong in all her convictions, Lois has a room in heaven sewing clothes for angels. God makes a place for those she leaves behind. She will forever keep them clean.

Cremation has already taken place. There will be a memorial service for Lois from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Cheshire Township Hall, 471 41st Street, Allegan, Michigan.