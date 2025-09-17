Allegan soccer ties Hackett

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

KALAMAZOO—A back-and-forth battle ended in a 2-2 tie when the Allegan boys soccer team traveled to Kalamazoo to face Hackett on Monday, Sept. 15.

Allegan opened the scoring when LJ Dial scored off an assist from Sawyer Wedge early in the game.

Hackett scored the next two goals—one in each half—to go up 2-1 before the Tigers evened it up at 2-2 on that same Wedge (corner kick) to Dial (header) connection.

“The team looked better and had a lot of chances, but we just could not put that last pass or last touch together,” Allegan coach Andy Bishop said. “They are moving the ball much better, though.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, Allegan bested Schoolcraft 2-0. Leland McKellips assisted on a goal by Colby Bishop and scored off an assist from Wedge.