Pumpkins in the Park set for Saturday, Oct. 4

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Pumpkins in the Park is turning 20.

That’s right. The annual autumn tradition in downtown Plainwell is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with the event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4.

The fun is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hicks Park.

“Come celebrate 20 years of fall fun,” organizers said. “This beloved family-friendly, non-profit event is powered by a local family and an amazing team of volunteers—and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops.”

Here’s what’s in store for the day:

Costume contest (show off your spooky or sweet style).

Games and prizes for kids and families.

Hayrides around town.

Downtown trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food trucks (with tasty eats and fall treats).

Tons of photo ops and festive fun.

There will be a small fee for games and hayrides.

“Bring your crew and your Boo, your costume and your appetite and help us make this 20th year the most memorable one yet,” organizers said.

For more information, visit the Pumpkins in the Park Facebook page at facebook.com/plainwellpip/.