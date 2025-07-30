Allegan Summer Tennis wraps up another successful season

The Allegan Summer Tennis Program recently wrapped up its 2025 season.

And, as usual, the long-running program brought out dozens of children to learn the fundamentals of the sport at the Gary Ellis Courts on the campus of L.E. White Middle School.

The youngest participants were part of the Tiny Tykes group (top right), which includes children as young as three.

The other children were part of the Future Stars group.

At bottom left is the 9 a.m. Future Stars group, while at bottom right is the 10 a.m. and evening Future Stars. (Photos provided)

