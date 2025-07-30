Burnett appointed to 57th District bench

Christopher Burnett

By Gari Voss

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on July 21, 2025, the appointment of Christopher Burnett to complete the Honorable William A. Baillargeon’s term on the Allegan County 57th District Court bench.

Burnett is a resident of Allegan and has worked as an attorney at Burnett and Kastran, P.C. since 2005. Currently, Burnett serves as a board member on the Streidl scholarship committee and previously served as a member and chairperson of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Allegan. Burnett is a member of the Allegan County Bar Association, where he has served as president, vice president, and treasurer.

“As a lifelong resident of Allegan County, it is my highest honor to be appointed to serve as a District Court Judge for the community in which I live and have built my career over the last 20 years,” said Burnett. “My dedication to dignity and justice will help me while serving as the next Allegan County District Court Judge.”

Burnett attended Michigan State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, then earned a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.

While with Burnett and Kastran, P.C., Burnett primarily concentrated on litigation including criminal defense work, family law, juvenile law and divorce for both jury and bench trials. The 57th District Court judgeship will require knowledge and skill in all of these areas and more.

The 57th District Court in Allegan County, Michigan handles a variety of legal matters, including civil cases involving amounts up to $25,000, criminal cases, and traffic violations. Civil cases also include small claims less that $6,500, landlord / tenant disputes, land contract disputes, and personal property recovery. Criminal cases cover misdemeanors, felonies, traffic violations related to speeding and drunk driving, arrest and search warrants, and arraignments and preliminary examinations for misdemeanors and felonies. In addition, the 57th District judge can conduct marriage ceremonies, hear appeals, supervise individuals on probation, manage jury selection and service, and provide support to the Legal Assistance Center at the courthouse.

The appointment will begin August 4, 2025, and expire at noon on January 1, 2027. This means that Burnett will need to decide if he wishes to seek a full term by running in the 2026 election cycle.