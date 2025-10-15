Allegan swim & dive team picks up victory over Hastings

The Allegan girls swim & dive team earned an 85-75 victory over Hastings on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
With such a small roster, the Tigers knew every swim would matter—and they rose to the challenge, according to head coach Carol Gephart.
“The girls delivered strong performances across the board, winning 10 of 12 events, including all three relays,” Gephart said.
Leading the way for Allegan were: Grace Kelley, who captured first place in both the 200 and 500 freestyle; Eliza DeLaet, who swept the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Zoey Hammer, winner of the 100 backstroke; and Odessa Barnhart, who took the 100 breaststroke.
The Tigers also dominated the relays, with first-place finishes from:
- 200 Medley Relay: Ella Penrod, Eliza DeLaet, Grace Kelley, and Annabell Rowden
- 200 Freestyle Relay: Zoey Hammer, Grace Kelley, Odessa Barnhart, and Eliza DeLaet
- 400 Freestyle Relay: Zoey Hammer, Annabell Rowden, Ella Penrod, and Odessa Barnhart
Strong second-place finishes came from Odessa Barnhart (500 freestyle), Annabell Rowden (diving), Ella Penrod (100 backstroke and 100 freestyle) and Zoey Hammer (50 freestyle). Kyrstin Herren added valuable points with a third-place finish in diving.