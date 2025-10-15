By Scott Sullivan
Editor
So much for the latest “Saugatuck” sign at the corner of Holland Street and Blue Star Highway.
The wood-frame marker, moved in August from Mt. Baldhead Park to replace a past sign damaged by cars, was itself mowed down Sunday night, Oct. 6.
“City manager Ryan Cummins reported it to us the next Monday morning,” Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ben Haas said.
“We asked around at nearby shops and learned the driver had pulled into a nearby business lot, called a wrecker and had her car towed away.
“We called the wrecker service,” Haas went on, “learned the driver’s name, contacted her and she confessed.
“She said she was northbound on Holland, reached down to grab something off the floor, jumped the curb and, boom, she ran through the sign.
“She’s been cited for failure to report a property damage accident, a misdemeanor punishable by as many as 90 days in jail and six points on her driver’s license. She did have insurance,” the sergeant said.
“Public Works is still evaluating (what’s left of the sign,” said Cummins Oct. 8. “It appears unrepairable.
“We are working on an estimate for a replacement and hope to recover that cost,” he said.
Easy come, easy go for city gateway sign
