Allegan takes first place at Tiger Duals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Dominant.

That one word pretty much sums up Addy Fales’ performance for Allegan at No. 1 singles at the Tiger Duals on Saturday, May 3.

Fales went a perfect 3-0 against opponents from Grand Rapids West Catholic, Petoskey and St. John’s, dropping just three total games to help Allegan claim the team title with 16 points.

Petoskey was second with 12 points, followed by West Catholic with 11 points and St. John’s with nine points.

Two other flights joined Fales in winning titles for Allegan with 3-0 records: No. 1 doubles Hanna Kievit/Taylor Fuller and No. 3 doubles Sophia Augustine/Emma Scheffler.

The wins by Kievit/Fuller included a three-set nailbiter against West Catholic that resulted in a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 12-10 victory.

No. 2 doubles Ireland Dewey/Madison Cook and No. 4 doubles Shy Thompson/Kaylee Haas both finished runner-up at 2-1. No. 2 singles Judith Ducourau, No. 3 singles Kendall Halstead and No. 4 doubles Serenity Puente each went 1-2 to finish third.

“We showed off some great depth with all flights winning at least one match,” Allegan coach Damien Arthur said. “The other three teams couldn’t say the same.”

The Tiger Duels capped what was a busy two days for Allegan.

The previous day, the Tigers participated in the Paw Paw Tri and went 1-0-1, beating Berrien Springs 6-2 and tying Paw Paw 4-4.

Fales was Allegan’s lone singles flight to go 2-0. She lost a total of one game during those two matches.

No. 2 doubles Dewey/Cook and No. 3 doubles Augustine/Scheffler also went 2-0.

Allegan was back in action on Monday, May 5, as it squared off with Kalamazoo Christian in the Tigers’ final dual of the season.

The match ended in a 4-4 tie, with Allegan winning all four doubles flights and the Comets winning all four singles flights.

Winning scores for Allegan were: No. 1 doubles Kievit/Fuller 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 doubles Dewey/Cook 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles Augustine/Scheffler 6-0, 6-2; and No. 4 doubles Thomson/Kelley 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.