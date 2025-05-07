Backyard Games coming to TOP Pavilion on May 18

Images from last year’s Backyard Games event are seen. This year’s event is scheduled for May 18 and will include cornhole, disc golf and ladder ball. (File photos)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

An afternoon of cornhole, disc golf and ladder ball.

That’s what you can expect during the Otsego Rotary Backyard Games at the Pavilion on Sunday, May 18, beginning at 2 p.m. at the TOP Riverfront Pavilion.

Cost to participate is $40 per two-person team.

Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell, a member of the Rotary Club board, is excited to showcase what the TOP Riverfront Pavilion has to offer the community.

“The idea for (Backyard Games at the Pavilion) is to create a welcoming, fun afternoon of competition between friends while highlighting our free recreation offerings at the pavilion,” Mitchell said.

“The placement of this event at the pavilion is not by accident. The City’s investment in disc golf baskets, ladder ball stands and cornhole boards are a huge asset for the community. And I think many do not even know that they are located down there. The City knows that this area is the future of the downtown, and we we’re looking forward to the opportunity to show that.”

All equipment will be provided, meaning participants need only bring themselves and their teammate.

“All three activities are held at the same time and teams are constantly playing something,” Mitchell said. “At least that’s that goal.”

The overall winner will receive an outdoor-game-themed prize. The prize for last year’s inaugural event was the game Kan Jam.

Money raised through Backyard Games at the Pavilion will be used for the Rotary Club’s general fund to help support various projects throughout the year. Those projects include providing $2,000 in scholarships to Otsego High School graduates and purchasing $3,000 worth of books for Otsego elementary students to help prevent the “summer slide” in reading comprehension.

“I feel like all of our money goes to wonderful causes that have an immediate impact in the Otsego community,” Mitchell said. “We are always willing to take donations as well if anyone is interested doing that.”

Last year’s event, which was called Backyard Olympics, was well-received by those who participated, according to Mitchell.

“Considering it was the first time we held it, I think it went pretty well,” he said. “Those who were there didn’t really want to go home when it was over. And I am confident it will grow with each year as we try to get more and more teams down at the pavilion.”

A change for this year’s event is a focus on shortening the games to make the afternoon run even smoother.

“The main obstacle is the same as other events: advertising the event and making sure people are aware of it,” Mitchell said. “Those who attended last year are very excited about coming back and they all planned on telling their friends.”

As the date of the Backyard Games at the Pavilion approaches, the Rotary Club is still seeking two additional $100 sponsors.

“These sponsorships not only allow for us to share with the community who is supporting our causes, but it also provides some security about the success of the event,” Mitchell said. “If it downpours rain on the 18th, we will likely not receive much revenue.

“Having sponsors who are happy to support the cause helps soften the blow if the event is rained out and no matter what happens it will help the revenue we make on the event.”

For more information about Backyard Games at the Pavilion or to inquire about sponsoring the event, contact the Otsego Rotary Club at rotaryotsego@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page.