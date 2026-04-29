Allegan track teams shine at home conference meet

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It came down to the final event.

And the Allegan boys track and field team delivered.

The Tigers capped a strong night by winning the 1,600-meter relay to secure a narrow victory over Bridgman, completing a sweep of their tri-meet Wednesday, April 22. Allegan also defeated Holland Black River in both the boys and girls competitions.

“It was a great night of racing, jumping and throwing for our Allegan Tiger track stars,” Allegan coach Mike Chalupa said.

The boys edged Bridgman 67-59 and cruised past Black River 88-31, with depth and relay strength playing a key role throughout the evening.

Kellen Chalupa led the way with wins in both the 800-meter run (2:06.48) and 1,600 (4:42.11), while Thomas Sigler posted a personal-best time of 11:05.15 in the 3,200.

Allegan’s relay teams proved decisive. The 800 relay team of Bradyn Kosiorowski, Brody McDade, Nathan Martinez and John DeLaet took first in 1:41.80, while the 1,600 relay team of Chalupa, Loghan Murphy, Kosiorowski and McDade sealed the meet with a winning time of 3:44.00.

McDade added a runner-up finish in the 100 (12.16) and placed third in the 200 (24.62), while Martinez turned in a strong 400, finishing second in a personal-best 56.39. Chase Clemons also recorded a personal-best 20.46 in the 110 hurdles and added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.47).

In the field events, Hauk Henrickson placed second in both the shot put (33-4) and discus with a personal-best throw of 100-3.

On the girls side, Allegan split its meet, defeating Black River 71.6-43.4 while falling to Bridgman 74-59.

Bailee Dilley put together a standout performance, winning the 100 (13.79), 200 (28.37) and 400 (1:02.09), while also claiming the long jump with a personal-best leap of 15-4.

Jayden VandenAkker added wins in the 100 hurdles (16.05), 300 hurdles (48.38) and high jump (4-8), while Anna Billman posted a personal-best 6:35.14 in the 1,600 and took second in the 3,200 (15:02.85).

The 400 relay team of Alyxandra Falor, Nevaeh Williams, VandenAkker and Aylah Copeland also earned a first-place finish in 57.71.

Additional strong performances included Williams, who placed second in the 100 (14.37) and third in the 200 (31.32), and Odessa Barnhart, who recorded a throw of 19-4 in the shot put.

Chalupa noted multiple personal-best efforts across both teams, highlighting the continued progress of the program early in the season.