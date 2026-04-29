Otsego softball wins two against Wyoming

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Otsego softball team picked up a non-conference sweep Thursday, shutting out Wyoming before turning its attention to a tough conference doubleheader earlier in the week.

The Bulldogs opened with a 5-0 win, finishing with 11 hits while limiting Wyoming to just two. Audrey Lingbeek went the distance in the circle, striking out eight and allowing no runs.

Emma Zimmermann, Addy Lucas and Audrey Lingbeek each collected multiple hits to lead the offense, while Mikayla Bateman added a home run.

Otsego followed with a 10-0 victory, totaling 12 hits in the game. Addy Lucas earned the win, pitching five innings while allowing five hits and striking out five.

At the plate, the Bulldogs again saw production throughout the lineup. Alyvia Farrell had a big game with multiple hits, while Zimmermann, Lucas and Lingbeek continued to contribute offensively.

Earlier in the week, Otsego traveled to Edwardsburg on Wednesday, April 22, for a Wolverine Conference doubleheader.

The Bulldogs dropped the opener 11-3 despite recording eight hits. Farrell and Bateman each had strong games at the plate, while Zimmermann added a hit and reached base multiple times.

Otsego fell in the second game 11-1, managing two hits against Edwardsburg pitching.