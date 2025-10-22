Allegan volleyball upends Trailblazers

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK—A standout performance from Camdyn Drozd helped carry the Allegan volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 win over host Saugatuck on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Drozd racked up 12 kills and 13 digs, both of which led Allegan.

Emma Gosler played well in the losing cause for Saugatuck with 14 digs and six kills. Gabbie Cochran added 10 digs, while Natalia Laskowski had seven digs, three kills and three aces.

Sienna Cariker contributed six kills for Allegan, with Mya Corbett going for five aces.

Allegan coach Mandy Matthews also praised the play of Kylah Morehouse.

“Kylah stepped up as a middle for the first time and proved to be a major asset to the team,” Matthews said. “The girls played with determination and composure, keeping it classy despite some challenges.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Trailblazers dropped a 25-17, 25-7, 25-10 decision to Galesburg-Augusta.

Cochran and Laskowski each had seven digs, with Julia Lowery going for six. Chloe Collins, Jocelyn Johnson and Ashtyn O’Neill each had two kills.