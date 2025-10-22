Otsego cross country teams claim Wolverine Conference titles

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PAW PAW—It was a double win for the Otsego cross country teams at the Wolverine Conference Championship Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The Otsego girls dominated, winning with 18 points to finish just three points away from a perfect score in the eight-team event.

Sturgis was runner-up with 95 points, while Plainwell tied Edwardsburg for third with 106 points. The Trojans won the sixth-runner tiebreaker.

The boys side was much closer, with the Bulldogs edging out Three Rivers by a 64-70 margin. Plainwell was seventh with 135 points.

All seven Otsego runners placed in the top 11: Emma Hoffman first at 17:10, Alayna Verhage second at 19:02, Addelyn Sabatke fourth at 19:07, Skylar Mejeur fifth at 19:33, Adelyn Verhage sixth at 19:38, Rebekah Stachura 10th at 20:20 and Madeline Goodwin 11th at 20:31.

The top 16 earn All-Conference honors.

For Plainwell, Mai Nguyen (third at 19:07) and Molly Bruggink (12th at 20:32) earned All-Conference.

For the boys, Otsego’s Kenny Sheffer had the best finish among local runners. He placed fourth at 16:37.

Teammates Gunnar Djerf (eighth at 16:49) and Kaleb Koestner (14th at 17:15) joined him in securing All-Conference honors.

Trent Hanson (17th at 17:27) had the best showing for Plainwell.