Allegan wins all eight flights to claim regional title

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Allegan girls tennis team added another regional championship to its impressive program history Thursday.

But this one came with a historic twist.

For the first time in program history, the Tigers captured all eight flight championships at a Division 4 regional, finishing with 32 points to claim the regional title and set a new school record in the process.

According to Allegan coach Damien Arthur, the accomplishment is especially significant given the tradition of the program.

“For a girls tennis program that has finished State Runner-Up four times, won 20-plus regional titles, and captured 35-plus conference championships, this is an incredibly special accomplishment,” Arthur said. “Yesterday, this team raised the bar.”

Arthur noted that the Tigers’ previous program record of seven flight championships at a regional had been achieved in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Leading the way for the Tigers were regional champions Addy Fales at No. 1 singles, Camdyn Drozd at No. 2 singles, Kendall Halstead at No. 3 singles and Ava Thompson at No. 4 singles.

Allegan also swept the doubles flights, with Madison Cook and Ireland Dewey winning at No. 1 doubles, Hanna Kievit and Taylor Fuller taking first at No. 2 doubles, Sophia Augustine and Emma Scheffler claiming the No. 3 doubles title, and Kaylee Haas and Hailey Gauthier finishing first at No. 4 doubles.

Fales defeated Buchanan’s River Thompson 6-0, 6-2 in the finals at No. 1 singles, while Drozd earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Buchanan’s Brooke Berninger in the No. 2 singles championship match.

Halstead posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Buchanan’s Maddie Meyer at No. 3 singles, and Thompson battled past Calvin Christian’s Claire Koster 6-4, 4-6, 5-0 (retired) in the finals at No. 4 singles.

At doubles, Cook and Dewey defeated Calvin Christian’s No. 1 doubles team 6-1, 6-2 in the finals, while Kievit and Fuller earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Buchanan at No. 2 doubles.

Augustine and Scheffler captured the No. 3 doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Berrien Springs, while Haas and Gauthier outlasted Buchanan 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3 in the No. 4 doubles finals.

Arthur said the record-setting performance reflects the work and growth the team has shown throughout the season.

“I am honestly at a loss for words when it comes to what this group has accomplished this season,” Arthur said. “It has been an absolute joy to watch them compete, grow, support each other, and succeed together.”

Arthur also praised the bond shared by the players and the opportunity coaches have to witness moments like Thursday’s championship run.

“As coaches, this is why we do what we do,” Arthur said. “We invest in young people, push them, challenge them, believe in them, and then we get to watch them celebrate their accomplishments with smiles and cheers. Moments like yesterday are a powerful reminder of why coaching is so special.”

The regional title also secured Allegan a spot in the Division 4 State Finals.

“I could not be more proud of these girls,” Arthur said. “They have earned everything they have achieved this season.”

Arthur added that the Tigers are excited for the opportunity to continue their season together at state.

“We are also excited that our seniors have earned two more weeks together, as the Tigers have officially qualified for the State Finals,” he said.