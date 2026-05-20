Life as Performance Art

Memorial Day Monday, May 25 this year, is nigh upon us. Don’t mistake it for the Fourth of July, when our nation’s 250th birthday will deservedly be feted later in 2026, or Veterans Day Nov. 11 each year.

Memorial Day began after, maybe even during, the Civil War. Each spring, families in upstate New York went to their local cemeteries to clean up the graves and granite markers of the soldiers who had died during the 4-year conflict.

If there was an “orphan grave” where there was no known family to tend to it, others filled in, often leaving flowers. While there, some tended to nearby civilian graves as well.

These gestures, with planting flags, are our way of saying, “We have not forgotten you.” Many Daughters of the American Revolution chapters devote hours to cleaning gravestones where deceased veterans’ families have either died out or moved away.

After the Civil War, more local and state organizations were formed, many consisting of veterans themselves, to aid and comfort soldiers, widows and orphans.

By 1866, one year after the conflict ended, many of these groups combined forces to create the Grand Army of the Republic.

In 1868, they chose Gem. John Logan, a veteran of the war with Mexico, to serve as their third commander in chief. His first act was signing a general order renaming what was then called “Decoration Day” on the last Monday in May “Memorial Day.”

Either way, it remains a solemn day to honor the war dead, from the American Revolution until the most recent wars today.

Its observations are fittingly basic. Former soldiers form up and fall in, often to the accompaniment of a local band, as they march to the cemetery where the ceremony be held. The crowd is welcomed by the commanding officer, the chaplain offers prayers, sometimes there is a short speech and rifle salute. The observance ends with another prayer and we sing the National Anthem. With that, we are thanked and dismissed.

Sometimes people wonder why there are not more units — perhaps local animal rescue groups, muscle cars or something else. The reason is the solemn observance is comparable to a funeral procession. Communities have other annual parades that welcome these community organizations.

As I see it, what matters most on Memorial Day is that today’s citizens turn out to join the ceremony. These soldiers’ sacrifice still matters to us, even generations later.

Today too is different. Our biggest threat seems to come from within. It is not one party or the other, but the constant bickering, partisanship and infighting on almost every topic. We have pulled back, hunkered down and are wary of anyone who isn’t like us or thinks like us. Or votes like us. As the cartoon character Pogo said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

For an hour or so on Memorial Day we can rise above that. When we see the Stars and Strips coming down the street, we can see the whole history of this country, united under the banner of red, white and blue.

When the veterans march past, we are reminded that nearly 2 million men and women have died protecting that spirt, flag and us.

They bought and paid for our freedom, civil rights, free elections and public schools, asking only that we apply ourselves to maintain them.

And yes, on Memorial Day afternoon, if we go out on the water, to the golf course or have a backyard barbecue, we can thank veterans too.

Later on this summer, on July 4, we will follow President John Adams’ wish to celebrate with parades, fireworks and hopefully short orations.

But now’s time to thank those who made and still make all of this possible.

Like this: Like Loading…