Allen a key future player for Clare

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Only six players will be returning for Clare’s softball team next year from this season’s roster including sophomore first baseman Pamela Allen, who enjoyed a state runner-up finish in Division 3.

“I’m really excited,: Allen said at Michigan State University after her team beat Ravenna 2-1 in the state semifinals to advance to the title game. “It was a really big moment.”

Allen has put together some big moments for Clare. She had a couple home runs during the season including her first one ever against Farwell.

“I had another one in a tournament and I’ve had a few triples,” Allen said. “(The season) so far has been a lot of fun.”

The key to being an effective third baseman, she said is “keeping your head in the game and being ready for anything.”

Allen has played third base for Clare since the 10U level in Little League. It’s her second year on varsity. She said she’s improved a lot from last year.”

But Allen has two seasons remaining for the Pioneers which is a huge factor in the team’s hopes of having another strong season in 2026.