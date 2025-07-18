Heritage Festival takes center stage in Burr Oak

By Steve Eldridge

“A More Perfect Union” is the theme for the 2025 Burr Oak Heritage Festival, which is scheduled to kick off next Thursday July 24. The festival, which has always proved to be a big draw for the community, nearly quadruples the population for the village over the four-day celebration. With numerous activities, including a parade on Saturday, there’s sure to be something appealing for folks of all ages.

On Thursday, there’s a cruise-in from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Front Street parking lot, which will coincide with the Farmers Market at the corner of First and Third Street. Beer, Brats and Bingo will take place in the Community Tent, beginning at 6 p.m., and is open to all ages at no charge. The Light Parade and “Ring of Fire” will also take place at the Main Street Bridge, beginning at 9 and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

On Friday, an antique tractor country cruise will start at 10 a.m., followed by a full schedule of events. A bike-a-thon, a kiddie duck derby, a free kids day, an antique tractor/wheat threshing display, as well as a free spaghetti dinner at the Missionary Church are also on the agenda. There will be numerous food vendors set up, and also a school-sponsored chicken dinner will be available with a purchased ticket.Other activities include a Civil War reenactment at the Burr Oak Community School track and ghost tours through the cemetery, as well as DJ Sparxx providing music in the Community Tent in the evening.

Saturday activities kick off with breakfast at the Methodist Church from 7:30 a.m. until 10, the “Battle at Burr Oak” 5k run at 8:30 a.m., including a kid’s fun run starting at 8:35 a.m.. Parade lineup starts at 9:30 at Boyer Field, and the ever-popular Heritage Parade begins at 11 a.m.. Another Civil War reenactment will be held at the school track at 1 p.m., and the farm machine demos will be running at Railroad Park throughout the day. The Burr Oak Community Fire Department will also hold its annual hot dog sale at the fire station starting at noon. Again, food vendors will be available throughout the festival location.

Other activities going on during the day include a rock wall climb, inflatables at Railroad Park, free tractor pedal pulls, historical tours of the village, two corn hole tournaments, free kiddie rides, and a book signing from author S.K. Keogh. There will be mud volleyball tournament starting at 3 p.m., a living history demonstration, a historical trivia contest, tethered hot air balloon rides, and the annual “Port-A-Potty” pulls. At 9 p.m., the Community Tent will have “Big Caddy Daddy” providing live music from 9 p.m. until midnight, as well as the balloon glow and a fireworks display beginning at dusk. The festival will wrap up on Sunday, with coffee and donuts at Church Park from 10 a.m.-11, followed by a community church service, also at the park.