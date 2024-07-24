Alps and Mediterranean Tour Provides Hands-On Learning

A total of 42 people, including 29 Plainwell High School students, participated in the Alps and Mediterranean tour. (Photo provided)

This is one of the towns that was visiting during the Plainwell High School tour of the Alps and the Mediterranean. (Photo provided)

Shown is one of the restaurants members of the PHS Alps and Mediterranean tour stopped at for a meal. (Photo provided)

A boat ride was one of the highlights of the PHS European trip. (Photo provided)

School is currently out of the summer.

But that didn’t stop a group of Plainwell High School students from adding to their knowledge base through some first-hand experience.

A contingent of 42 individuals from PHS participated in an Apls and Mediterranean Tour that spanned 11 days from Tuesday, June 18, through Friday, June 28.

PHS teacher Julie Trahan served as group leader.

“The kids learned a lot and had fun,” Trahan said. “Seeing all of the different cultures is so eye-opening. It’s fun to watch them try new food and work on their speaking skills. Their parents were very grateful.”

In addition to Trahan, the group included 29 students and 12 adults. The tour included stops in Switzerland, Italy, Monaco, France and Spain.

The PHS group took part in such activities as a boat cruise on Lake Lucerne in Switzerland, a trip to the top of Mount Rigi and a Flamenco Show in Barcelona.

“These excursions gave more insight to the cultures,” Trahan said. “Cinque Terre in Italy was gorgeous. There are five fishing villages, and we traveled by train and went to three of them.

“The kids went swimming at the Pont du Gard, a Roman aqueduct built in the first century and we had bagged lunches there. That was a great morning. We also visited a Roman amphitheater in Nimes, which is one of the best-preserved Roman arenas. The students really enjoyed that.”

Trahan is no stranger to leading students on trips abroad, having done so since 2002.

She believes strongly that taking these trips can and does have a profound impact on students, just as it did on her when she was a student.

“I love sharing my love of travel with students because it played a key role in my life and why I became a French teacher,” she said. “When I was in high school, I traveled to Europe with a group. When I traveled to France, it changed my perspective and ultimately became a part of my career.

“Having the opportunity to give this experience and knowledge to the students is very important to me.”

For each trip she plans for the students, Trahan likes to include at least one location she has not yet visited.

This year, those stops included Zurich and Lucerne in Switzerland along with Lake Como and Cinque Terre in Italy.

She usually takes students to Paris. But with preparations for the Summer Olympics well underway, she elected not to go there this year.

“Instead of Paris, I figured we could go places that were a little farther away than we usually don’t get to if Paris is on the itinerary,” she said.

French-speaking and Spanish-speaking stops are always on the agenda, as all PHS students take one of those languages in school.

Trahan enjoyed seeing students practice their language skills outside of the classroom. That, she said, is just one benefit of the trip.

“Traveling also fosters empathy and helps give the students the confidence to travel in the future,” Trahan said. “I have had many comments over the years from parents that say that the trip their students went on had a very big impact on their lives. That’s one of the best things a teacher could hear.”

The 2026 trip is already planned, with stops including Madrid, Paris and Normandy.

“I was really impressed with the students and our families this year,” Trahan said. “There were several things that didn’t go as planned, but everyone rolled with it. That’s important in travel and in life.

“Everything is not going to be perfectly smooth. But how we react and handle them makes a big difference to ourselves and those around us.”