Obituary: Ronald Edward Dziekan

Ronald Edward Dziekan passed on July 12, 2024, with his family by his side in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ronald was born to Casmir and Helen (Maciaszek) Dziekan on November 1, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois. Ron attended Catholic school in Allegan, Michigan, and graduated from Allegan High School. He was drafted to the Army as an active service man in the Vietnam War just after High School. After his service he had two children, Kasy Dziekan (Atma Heerah), and Andrew Dziekan (Alicia Gavan). He has four grandchildren, Jovian, Sonia, Aurora and Reid. Ron was a dedicated man who retired from Cummings/Meritor (formerly known as Rockwell) after many faithful years. He also enjoyed his time working at the Martin Dragway and SP Industries Hopkins. Throughout his life he enjoyed riding his Harleys, skiing, disc golfing, taking walks around his property, hunting for morels, attending many concerts and festivals, and going to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally with his brother and many friends. He most enjoyed his time with his children and their families. In recent years he looked forward to his mornings meeting his friends in town for coffee and to share their life’s stories together. You could always count on him for help when needed and he was always up for a visit and horsey ride for the grands. He will truly be missed. He was a blessing to all of our lives, and we will forever hold him in our hearts and treasure the wonderful memories with him.

Ronald is survived by his children Kasy Dziekan (Atma Heerah) and Andrew Dziekan (Alicia Gavan); siblings Danny Dziekan (Becky Clement), Diane Dziekan (John Julien), Linda Dziekan (Butler), and Robert Dziekan (Melissa Covey); and many loved nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Casmir and Helen (Maciaszek) Dziekan.

The family will have a graveside service at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11:00am with military honors. The cemetery address is 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, MI 49012.