Ambitious projects envisioned if Sturgis school bond is approved A closer look at details of some initiatives

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools eyes numerous major projects, if a bond election proposal is approved by voters in May.

On Jan. 12, the board of education approved the bond election resolution. The initiative is scheduled to appear on the May 5 election ballot.

A bond would allow the school district to borrow up to $98.475 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of several initiatives.

Those include building and remodeling of facilities, equipping and refurnishing, installation of instructional technology and improvement of athletic fields, playgrounds, facilities, structures and sites.

If passed, funds would be available in two batches, one spanning 2027-30 and the second from 2029-32.

A detailed construction schedule would be developed, said superintendent Art Ebert.

“Having said that, construction of a new aquatic center would be included as a series I project, because it must be completed before the old Sturgis Community Pool building can be renovated and repurposed for a new student-centered usage,” Ebert said.

Sturgis Public Schools’ most-recent bond proposal was approved in November 2000.

Here is a look at some of the projects the district hopes to undertake as the decade comes to a close.

Notable projects

ADA-related renovation. Intended to improve accessibility throughout the district at both entryways and in bathrooms.

Athletic turf up grade. Installation of athletic turf makes it possible for the stadium, softball and baseball fields to be used on a more regular basis by both school teams and youth programs, officials said. Use of the grass stadium field is limited to keep the field in proper condition. New athletic turf could be installed to allow both football and soccer to be played at the stadium, opening new opportunities for use, such as hosting marching band events. Widening of the track and providing a full turf soccer field requires demolition of the westside visitor stands. New home stands could be placed on the west side of the stadium, a desire often communicated by fans. Use of current softball and baseball field is limited, because the fields become unplayable when it rains, due to poor soil and drainage. Baseball and softball and baseball fields would get updated lighting.

Bathroom renovation. Addresses ADA accessibility, plumbing issues and general appearance of restrooms throughout the district.

Classrooms. Renovate the Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), Early Head Start, Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), Career and Technical Education (CTE), Special Education, Viceroy Program, and Adult Education classrooms at Jerolene and Central Commons with new flooring, furniture and paint. Similar renovations are not necessary at the district’s other facilities; upgrades already took place at Congress, Eastwood, middle school, Wall and Wenzel. Renovation of classrooms at Sturgis High School is underway.

Community pool and new aquatic center. One of the most extensive projects targeted, and discussed community-wide for quite some time, Ebert said. Vision is to fill in the pool and repurpose the current building for a new school-related use. If the bond passes, district officials plan to collaborate with the community to determine how to renovate and use that space. It would be repurposed with a student-use focus.The new center would be the site for all aquatic programming currently offered at the community pool, both by both students and the community. It is to include a minimum of eight lanes, instead of the current six lanes. The pool does not meet depth requirements for competitive swimming. Currently, it’s at five feet, said Steven Crone, aquatic director, and the standard is about 6.5, set by MHSAA. It was allowed to remain at 5 feet, under a grandfather clause, but the grace period will end at some point, Crone said. Digging a deeper pool at the current building would require use of heavy equipment and the construction process could halt swimming programs for more than a year. Preferred site for the new aquatic center’s location most likely is the courtyard area west of Sturgis High School, Ebert said.

Fabrication lab. Renovate and expand the lab at Sturgis High School. Manufacturing is one of the district’s most popular CTE programs, and expansion could distribute equipment more effectively and improve sight lines, to create a safer environment. Jeff Wanamaker, manufacturing technology. “The main challenge is, we need more space.” There is a goal to add equipment, either through donations or budgeted purchase, but space is inadequate, Wanamaker said. Another aspect is to remove the wall between the two sections. As it is now, sight-lines are not efficient, and it is difficult to see all students from all areas. “Safety is the No. 1 priority,” Wanamaker said.

Media center renovation. Redesign all libraries throughout the district. The general approach is to re-imagine the space, especially pertaining to technology use, Ebert said. “(It’s) large-group instruction and small-group collaboration, making space flexible to allow that.” No major changes have occurred at the media centers since passage of a bond initiative in the early 2000s, Ebert said. “People interact in a completely different way than they did 25 years ago.”

Parking lot and driveway redesign. Design and replacement of parking lots and driveways at Wall School. Addresses capacity, flow and safety specifics.

Thumb-turn classroom lock installation. Thumb-turn locks installed to the interior side of all classroom doors that do not already have them. It allows classrooms to get locked more quickly, and teachers can see from a distance whether the door is locked. Currently, some classrooms require a teacher to exit the room, lock the door manually with a key, then re-enter, Ebert said.

Track and field event areas. Replacement of track and all field event areas, including substructures, which are about 60 years old. The proposed track would be slightly shorter and wider. This design allows for a full size soccer field to fit inside of the track and likely lead to faster running time, because it reduces the need to decelerate around the curves. The new field event areas would be expanded, potentially making it a more attractive site to host large events and invitationals.

Additional goals

Install secure vestibules at all district buildings that do not currently contain one. A secure vestibule promotes safety and security, with entryways featuring two locked doors allowing the screening of individuals before they are able to enter the building.

Replace boilers at Jerolene, the middle school and Wall.

Replacement of flat roofs and fuel tanks.

Soccer grandstand and locker room renovation. Goal is to replace the bleachers at the soccer field with new grandstands, press box and a locker room. The present facility does not have locker rooms or adequate seating, and the press box blocks the view from many bleacher areas.

Ballot summary

Language of the proposal as it is expected to appear on the May 5 election ballot: Shall The Sturgis Public School District, St. Joseph County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ninety-Eight Million Four Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($98,475,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting and remodeling school buildings, facilities and additions to school buildings and facilities, including school security improvements; equipping, re-equipping, furnishing and refurnishing school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, playgrounds, structures, facilities and sites? (Choose Yes or No).

Community input

Additional details and engagement:

Informational meeting request form:

bit.ly/4bSsgAb

Question-and-answer form:

bit.ly/3NC6uXq