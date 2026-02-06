Sturgis man charged with six counts for alleged abuse of adopted daughter

Raymond Bontrager

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — A Sturgis man was formally arraigned and charged Monday for the alleged sexual abuse of his adopted daughter over nearly a decade.

According to St. Joseph County Prosecutor Deborah Davis, 57-year-old Raymond Bontrager was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and the defendant over 17 years of age, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship), and one count of aggravated indecent exposure.

The first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges carry a maximum of life in prison if convicted and required mandatory electronic monitoring upon conviction, with the victim-under-13 CSC charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted. The aggravated indecent exposure charge is a high court misdemeanor that carries a maximum of two years and requires someone be registered as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) if convicted.

Davis said in a statement each of the first-degree CSC charges carry SORA requirements, and each are subject to discretionary consecutive sentencing if convicted on multiple counts.

A magistrate in St. Joseph County 3B District Court set Bontrager’s bond at $50,000, and according to court records, Bontrager bonded out Sunday evening.

Bontrager, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was arrested Sunday following an investigation by Michigan State Police. He is accused of sexually assaulting his adoptive daughter in alleged incidents stemming from 2016 to 2025, beginning when she was just 6 years old.

As previously reported, prosecutors claim the abuse continued until this past summer, when the victim, who is now 15, disclosed the alleged assaults to a trusted adult. MSP were then contacted and launched an investigation, while the child underwent a sexual assault nurse examination (SANE) that same day at a local hospital, according to prosecutors.

The results of the examination and evidence were recently received, according to prosecutors, which led to the case being submitted to the prosecutor’s office with a request for criminal charges against the man. The evidence, prosecutors claim, includes male DNA obtained from the victim’s body they claim are consistent with the allegations.

Davis reminded residents in a statement Sunday night that the man accused is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court, and urged the public to avoid pre-judging any individual that may be involved in the case.

“The well-being of the victim and the pursuit of justice are our primary concerns,” Davis said in a statement. “It is important to remember that all individuals are entitled to due process, but at the same time, we urge our community to support victims of abuse and to report any suspected incidents promptly so that law enforcement can act quickly and preserve evidence.”

A pre-exam conference is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17, with a preliminary examination scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. in front of Judge Jeffrey Middleton.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.