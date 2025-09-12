Antonio Green in Jackson County Jail

Courtesy photo

Antonio Treyvonne Green, age 21, has been extradited to Jackson from California and arraigned in the July 27 shooting death of Mia Sims, age 18

by ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Antonio Treyvonne Green, age 2), the only suspect in the July 27 shooting death of Mia Sims, age 18, was arraigned by Magistrate Christopher Dickenson on Sept. 4, on charges of Homicide—2nd Degree Murder; Discharging a Firearm in or at a Building causing Death; and Felony Firearm, according to Jackson County Prosecutor, Kelsey Guernsey in a press release.

“The maximum possible penalty for the lead charge is up to life in the Michigan Department of Corrections,” Guernsey stated. Green is being held without bond.

Green was located in Fresno, California last month by the Michigan State Police Fugitive team, and Jackson Police Department. He was extradited and transported back to Michigan to stand for the alleged murder of Sims in front of People’s United Church in Jackson.

A Probable Cause Conference has been set for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. before the Honorable Robert Gaecke, in the 12th District Court.