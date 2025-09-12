O’Rourke pleads not guilty by self defense in murder of Emarion Flowers

by ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Joseph O’Rourke was at a pre-trial conference on Tues. Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. with Hon. John McBain. He has been charged in the killing of Emarion Flowers on May 16 at the Southridge Park Apartments on Warwick Ct. off Franklin St. in the downtown Jackson area.

O’Rourke is pleading not guilty by way of self-defense. He is being represented by attorney Lucas Dillon. He is being held without bond.

“All rise” was called by the judge’s clerk at 9:11 a.m. O’Rourke’s case was called first, “on charges of open murder” said McBain.

Prosecutor Ethan Hull explained to the court that the defense had not received the second volume of the transcript from the Preliminary Exam held earlier this summer.

Judge McBain agreed that defense should have the second volume as a normal part of discovery, and that a two-week adjournment would be permitted.

“It was nobody’s fault” said attorney Lucas Dillon, in the hallway after the brief hearing — that the defense did not get the second volume. “At this point it is just procedural,” he added, confirming that his office is still planning on using a self-defense defense for their client, O’Rourke.

The judge ordered parties to resume the PTC on Tues. Oct. 7.