Antonio Greene requests change of venue for murder trial

Prosecutor Kelsey Guernsey addresses the Court; Judge Robert Gaecke

By Elizabeth Ferszt

Contributing Writer

Defendant Antonio Treyvonne Greene was in 12th District Court Friday, Sept. 19 via video link in front of Hon. Robert Gaecke, for a Probable Cause Conference. Greene, age 22, faces charges of 2nd degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mia Amari Sims, age 18, on July 27 in front of the People’s United Community Church in the City of Jackson’s Southside.

Greene was apprehended in Fresno, California, last month, as he was allegedly attempting to elude local law enforcement, according to Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force.

Greene’s attorney William Amadeo asked the court to consider a Motion to Change Venue out of Jackson County, due to the high profile of this case. Amadeo also appeared via Zoom.

Judge Gaecke said he was “struggling with a venue change just for a PCC.”

Chief Prosecutor Kelsey Guernsey, who is handling the Greene case, stated that she had “done change of venue only twice in her career” and that it ended up not being necessary because “first you have to see if you can seat (an impartial) jury” in the original venue.

Amadeo stated that he wanted to “provide vigorous, 110% representation” to his client, and that it was his wish to ask for venue change.

Guernsey also told the court that she had only just been informed by Jackson Police Detectives that they had received the items described in a search warrant, presumably from Greene’s phone and/or social media accounts, including SnapChat, iCloud, and other electronically stored information.

Judge Gaecke saidthat a change of venue was not proper at this time, thus he denied the motion. But he did allow for the defense’s request for a two-week adjournment, until Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.

Prosecutor Guernsey also pressed the judge for an exam date. She explained to the court that she preferred a preliminary exam on Oct. 8 due to her schedule. Defense attorney Amadeo said he was going to be in court for another trial on that date in Washtenaw County, so parties settled on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. for the PE.

Amadeo stated in an email and phone call after the adjourned hearing that he “does not believe that Antonio (Greene) is guilty. There’s more to the story than what’s on Facebook.”

“We cannot try this case on social media,” he said.

Amadeo also added that “the county [Jackson Co. Public Defender’s Office] brought him on a conflict issue … too many other attorneys were ‘conflicted out’ because allegedly, she’s the mayor’s niece,” referring to Mia Sims.

However, Amadeo also stated in court and on the phone that he may be replaced by another attorney if they can find one in Jackson (he practices in Ann Arbor). But until then, “I am certainly going to fight for this kid.”

The change of venue issue is key, according to Amadeo, “I don’t like this case being in Jackson County. I don’t think he can get a fair trial.” Amadeo added that venue should again be brought up in Circuit Court, but the case has neither been waived up nor bonded over to the 4th Circuit at this time.

The courtroom was packed to overflowing, including a camera crew from a local television station. The Mayor, Daniel Mahoney, who is Sims’ uncle, and some of his family were also in attendance.