Ribbon cutting at Gardner House marks triple celebration during Festival of the Forks

By Maggie LaNoue



Albion’s Festival of the Forks drew thousands of people downtown on Saturday, Sept. 20, filling Superior Street from Ash to Michigan Avenue with food vendors, live music, and the energy of a community gathering. The festival, first held in 1967, celebrates Albion’s people, their rich heritage, and the many contributions that have shaped the city. It takes its name from the forks of the Kalamazoo River, where the north and south branches meet at the heart of town.

Just south of the busiest festival blocks, a quieter crowd gathered at the Gardner House Museum to celebrate three anniversaries in one ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event recognized the 150th birthday of the Gardner House, the 70th anniversary of the Albion Historical Society, and the dedication of the William Blomquist Room.

By early afternoon, 77 visitors had signed in at the museum, with more arriving later. A few dozen stood outside the museum porch as members of the Albion Historical Society prepared to cut the ribbon. The ceremony was assisted by the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce, with Executive Director Billy Beers on hand. Historical Society members dressed in period clothing, evoking the look of Albion’s past. Celeste Connamacher, a longtime supporter of the museum and past president of the Society, took the scissors in hand to cut the ribbon while applause broke out from the crowd.

The Gardner House itself was the first of the three milestones celebrated. Built in 1875 by Augustus P. Gardner, a prosperous hardware merchant, the three-story Victorian mansion features 13 rooms and a slate mansard roof patterned in red, green, and grey. Gardner lived in the home until his death in 1905. After passing through several owners, the home fell into neglect before the Albion Historical Society purchased it in 1966 for $10,000. Volunteers restored the house, and it opened as a museum in 1968. The project quickly earned recognition, with the American Association for State and Local History granting an Award of Merit in 1969 and the house being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. Today it stands as one of the last examples of its type in the Albion area.

One frequently asked question is whether Augustus P. Gardner was related to Washington Gardner, the Civil War veteran, Albion College professor, and U.S. Congressman for whom Washington Gardner High School was named. The answer is no — the two men were not related.

The second anniversary recognized was the 70th year of the Albion Historical Society itself. The idea for the Society first came in 1954 from local publisher Rae S. Corliss, who believed Albion’s history deserved formal preservation. Corliss later founded the Journal of Albion in 1956, a newspaper that ran for more than three decades and often featured historic photographs, art, and stories. His call for a historical society led to the first meeting, held at the Rieger Park shelter house on Sept. 29, 1955. That initial gathering, chaired by Vernon Bobbitt of Albion College with Pat Geyer as secretary-treasurer, drew strong community interest. The guest speaker that day was Henry D. Brown, director of the Detroit Historical Museum and a former resident of Albion. From those beginnings, the Albion Historical Society grew into the organization that now maintains the Gardner House Museum.

Today, the Society is led by President Celeste Connamacher, Vice President Al Smith, Secretary Stacy Frost, and Treasurer Jim Seidl. Directors include Madilyn Archambeau, Nathaniel Arndts, Kristy Clement, Nadine Connamacher, C.J. Frost, Dawn Hernandez, Jessica Kane, Juanita Solis-Kidder, and Andy Zblewski.

Throughout the years, the Society has worked to preserve Albion’s history, even as most of its treasures remain within the walls of the Gardner House and in the Local History Room upstairs at the Albion District Library. Connamacher noted that the museum’s reach still extends far beyond Albion. “We’ve had people from as far away as Gambia and France,” she said. “Sometimes they come to learn more about grandparents who lived here, or they rediscover roots that bring them back to Albion.”

Two new exhibits also debuted upstairs this year. Madilyn Archambeau, a 2024 graduate of Albion College, who majored in anthropology and sociology, curated both displays. One exhibit, “A Century of Barbering,” explored the history of Albion’s barbers and beauticians, including Solomon “Doc” Hurst, a Black entrepreneur who moved to Albion in 1851, purchased land, and built a business as a barber before the Civil War. The second exhibit examined Albion’s mills and dams, once central to the city’s industries. Archambeau explained that if the mills had remained in operation and the dams had been properly maintained, Albion might not be facing the challenges of deteriorating structures today. One visitor, Jarod May of Albion, said he looked forward to improved fishing, kayaking, and canoeing once restoration efforts are complete. He added that he could imagine Albion attracting more hikers, bicyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts as the river becomes healthier.

The last and most personal of the celebrations was the dedication of the William Blomquist Room. William “Bill” Blomquist, who worked as a pressman for the Albion Evening Recorder for more than 50 years, was also a charter member of the Historical Society. He became known as Albion’s quiet keeper of history, creating the Gardner House’s World War II room, which was initially intended to remain in place for two years but stayed for 14, thanks to his meticulous work. Blomquist also made possible the purchase of archival technology that allowed the Society to preserve documents and photographs to professional standards. Relatives, including his cousin Clyde Casler and his wife, LouAnn, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests enjoyed a cake baked by Sally Jackson in his honor as they toured the entire museum.

The Society’s newsletter, available during the event, announced several upcoming programs. The annual Riverside Cemetery Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5, from 1-3 p.m., beginning near the old fish pond. Guides will share five-minute highlights at featured graves, providing an opportunity to learn about the people who shaped Albion. On Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Albion District Library will host “Mark Twain’s American West,” a one-man show performed by John L. Daly. Daly’s performance draws from Twain’s books “Life on the Mississippi” and “Roughing It,” and many Albion residents will remember his parents, Drs. Miriam and Harold Daly, who practiced medicine in Albion for years. In December, the Gardner House will host a holiday open house featuring decorated rooms and refreshments. In January, the Society will continue its tradition of winter speakers with a program at the library, as well as the 12th Night at the Gardner House Museum, 12 days after Christmas.

The Gardner House Museum is located at 509 S. Superior St.t and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2-4 p.m. through the end of September, with group tours available by appointment. Donations and memberships help support the museum’s work. For more information, call the museum at (517) 629-5100.



