‘Art Around Town’ auction, ‘Winter Wine Down’ featured March 21

“Splash” by Sally Baldwin is among 17 works featured in “Art Around Town” for 2024-25. Auction for the artworks will take place March 21. Photo by Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

“Art Around Town” auction and “Winter Wine Down” takes place 5:30-9 p.m. March 21 in downtown Sturgis.

It’s the second festival of the 2025 season, presented by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority.

Seventeen works are part of the silent auction, which takes place at Open Door Gallery.

Also featured are music performances at downtown businesses, wine-sampling and social district to-go specials.

List of works up for auction, listed alphabetically by artist:

Sally Baldwin, “Splash.”

Beverley Benne, “Sunset.”

Anne Bowen, “Sweet Serenade.”

Craig-Michael Clay, “Sunset Beach.”

Hope Collins, “Mt. Fuji.”

Ryan Conrod, “Boardwalk.”

Janelle Dixon, “Macaw Parrot.”

Melanie Golden, “Color Play.”

Joann Grochowski, “Beauty.”

Lynne A. Kasey, “Reverence.”

Lawrence LeMay, “Up on the Ways.”

Obed Nieves Lopez, Untitled.

Jane Pueschel, “Sunset Over Thompson Lake.”

Pennie Spence, “Hanging by a Thread.”

Gail Suess-Brandow, “Santa Ana, Chimaltenago.”

Angie Waszkiewicz, “Iris and Friends.”

Aaron Wickey, “Downtown Memories.”

Lineup of scheduled music acts and location:

Marjorie Beryl-Shelito, Open Door Gallery.

Mariah DeCloedt, Hidden Michigan Homegoods.

Isaac Harper, Sigrist Furniture.

Johnny Knox, The Modern Day Witch.

Delbert Walling & Jim Knisely, Wings Etc.

TBA, Olive Fresh.

Announcement of the 2025-26 “Art Around Town” selections is expected May 9, according to DDA.