High attendance for ‘Dr. Seuss’ party at library

By Dennis Volkert

“Dr. Seuss Birthday Party” was held March 7 at Sturgis District Library.

The event, an annual feature at the library for about the past 20 years, featured a “Cat in the Hat” backpack giveaway and a free book for each child in attendance.

The event all featured games, prizes and two guest readers, Jason Albarran and Patty Davidson.

About 240 people attended, said Michelle Baker, children’s librarian.

“This was the biggest crowd since (2020),” Baker told Sturgis Sentinel. “Families seemed to have a really fun time and enjoyed the games and prizes. (We) try to purchase different prizes every year.”

The book-giveaway was a new feature in 2025.

Dr. Suess (Theodor Geisel) wrote and illustrated more than 60 books. Among his most popular works are “Horton Hears a Who!” “The Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and “Green Eggs and Ham.”

His birthdate, March 2, has been adopted as the annual date for Read Across America Day, an initiative focused on reading created by National Education Association.

2025 marks the 121st anniversary of his birth.