Arts Competition returns to Otsego District Library

People look at some of the artwork at last year’s Arts Competition at the Otsego District Library. (Photo provided)

Diane DeVries (left) looks at some of the artwork during last year’s art contest. (Photo provided)

The Otsego Arts Council will host its annual Arts Competition May 1-9 at the Otsego District Public Library, continuing a community event that celebrates artists of all ages.

Now in its third year at the library, the competition will feature a new format with two junior divisions along with an adult division. Organizers say the change will allow younger artists to compete more fairly within their age and grade level.

Artists ages nine through adult are invited to participate.

The Otsego Arts Council’s mission is “to create, support and celebrate the arts in the wider Otsego community,” and the competition is one of the most visible ways it fulfills that goal.

“Art is a hub that holds self and community together,” said Brent Harris, chair of 3-D and Safety at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, who will serve as this year’s juror. “Art holds community together because art isn’t created in a vacuum.”

Harris said he is looking forward to seeing the range of work created by local artists.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the diversity of work created in the community,” he said.

The partnership with the Otsego District Public Library continues to play a key role in the event’s success.

Diane DeVries, former assistant director at the library, said hosting the competition benefits both artists and the community.

“First, the library patrons get to enjoy viewing beautiful artwork of our local artists,” DeVries said. “Second, it brings new people into the library and they can see all that the library has to offer. Third, it’s fun.”

She added that the library is proud to support local arts and provide opportunities for artists of all ages.

“The library is a strong supporter of many community events and loves to support our local art community,” she said. “Adding the youth division in this competition is a great way to encourage this community’s young artists, who rarely have a space to show off their talents.”

In addition to showcasing their work, artists have the opportunity to receive feedback, enjoy others’ creations and compete for prizes.

“It takes bravery to get yourself out there, but that’s important too,” Harris said. “Do the thing. Take up space. The world is made of beautiful things, and you are one of them. So make art.”

This year’s event will begin with a VIP reception on the evening of May 1, offering participants a chance to preview the artwork and take part in early voting.

Public voting will continue during the first week of May, with an awards ceremony scheduled for noon Saturday, May 9.

Juried first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in the adult division, along with a people’s choice award. Each junior division — ages 9-13 and 14-17 — will include both a juried winner and a people’s choice winner.

The Arts Competition is currently accepting sponsors through March 31 and participant applications through April 12.

Applications are available at the Otsego District Public Library or online at togetherotsegoprospers.org/otsego-arts-council.

Questions can be directed to event chair Carmen Moore at otsegoartscompetition@gmail.com.

Artwork may be two- or three-dimensional, provided it meets the size guidelines listed in the application.

Harris emphasized that the event is about more than competition.

“At the KIA where I work, we have a slogan that art is for everyone,” he said. “I think it’s important that we all get our work out there, whatever it looks like. Because we need art and music and celebration in this world.

“I hope people can look at these events and realize that art isn’t just a competition. It’s a celebration of life.”