Plainwell High School set to present ‘Hadestown’

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A powerful blend of myth, music and storytelling is coming to the Plainwell stage.

Plainwell High School will present “Hadestown: Teen Edition” for a three-show run beginning Friday, March 27, and continuing through Sunday, March 29.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, along with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. All performances will take place at the Plainwell Performing Arts Center.

A modern retelling of the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, “Hadestown” blends music, storytelling and striking visuals to explore themes of love, hope and perseverance.

Plainwell choir director Abby Ernst said the show has been on her radar for several years.

“Hadestown is hands down my favorite musical,” Ernst said. “I have been dreaming about this show since I first saw it in 2021. When the ‘Teen Edition’ was released, I quite literally dropped everything to figure out what it would take for us to perform it.”

While taking on a show of that magnitude can be intimidating, Ernst said the strength of the program made the decision easier.

“It can be nerve wracking as a director to take on a show that you hold in such high esteem,” she said. “But when I looked at the talent we have in this program and the director team I get to work with, I knew we could absolutely pull it off.”

The musical features a unique blend of folk, jazz and blues-style music along with what Ernst describes as a “folk/steampunk vibe.”

“It’s really just cool,” she said. “Even though it’s a sung-through musical, it’s often considered one of the best shows for people who don’t usually like musicals.”

Audiences can also expect some new elements to the Plainwell stage.

“In our production, you’ll see special effects that are new for us, including swinging lights and a revolving stage,” Ernst said. “That’s all thanks to our amazing set builders and technical crew.”

Leading the cast is Avry Asbeury as Orpheus and Clara Cooper as Eurydice, with Josie Longcore serving as Hermes, the show’s narrator.

Other principal cast members include Caleb Braybrooks as Hades and Abigail Youngs as Persephone, along with Vija Kengis, Lilah Cutler and Addy Gillies as the Fates.

The production also features a strong supporting cast and ensemble, including lead ensemble members Ava Klann, Jackson Kersten, Cookie Cook, Sam Emick, Maia Maher and Riley Shuck, along with a large chorus and a group of principal dancers led by dance captain Miley Robson.

According to Ernst, the cast has embraced the unique style and challenges of the show from the very beginning.

“This musical is so beloved that in many ways, I hardly had to direct,” she said. “By the time we came back from Winter Break, the students already knew so much about the show. This is also our first sung-through musical in more than a decade, so it was a change of pace, but they really rose to the challenge.”

That buy-in has helped shape what Ernst describes as a special rehearsal environment.

“We’ve really focused on the idea that we’re not just putting on a high school musical — we’re creating a piece of art,” she said. “The students have taken pride in that. They’ve been encouraging, accountable and fully invested in the process.”

Ernst said there are plenty of standout moments throughout the show, but one in particular holds special meaning.

“If I had to pick, it would be ‘Wait for Me,’” she said. “That was the first song I ever heard from the musical, and seeing that scene come to life the way we envisioned it gives me goosebumps.”

Bringing those moments to life required creativity behind the scenes as well, particularly when it came to staging.

“We really pride ourselves on putting on professional-level productions, but we don’t have a Broadway budget,” Ernst said. “This show is known for its technical elements, especially the turntable stage. Thanks to my dad, who is our lead set designer, we were able to come up with a way to make it work. I think it gives us a unique interpretation while still keeping the heart of the show.”

Ultimately, Ernst believes the production offers something that goes beyond entertainment.

“Live theater is such a great way to connect,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to experience something meaningful together without the use of a screen.”

Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for balcony seating and $15 for the main floor, and can be purchased online at plainwellschools.ludus.com.