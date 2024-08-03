August Primary 2024 Preview: 36th District State House Q+A

(From left to right) Republican candidates Steve Carra, Michael Malmborg and Frank Perez, as well as Democrat Erin Schultes are vying for their party’s nomination for 36th District State Representative in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 primary election. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A seat in the Michigan House of Representatives is up for grabs in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 election.

Voters in St. Joseph County will be voting between three Republican hopefuls vying for the 36th District in the Michigan House: incumbent representative Steve Carra, high school social studies teacher Michael Malmborg, and Sturgis mayor Frank Perez. There is also one Democrat running unopposed on their side of the ledger: Three Rivers Pride Vice Chair and Homeless Outreach Practiced Everyday (HOPE) vice president Erin Schultes. The winner of the GOP primary will face Schultes in the general election on Nov. 5.

The Commercial-News sent several questions to all four candidates about their plans for the position and why they should be elected. The answers given are presented and formatted here as they were written, lightly edited for spelling and grammar, and are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

Who are you, where are you from, and what is your current occupation?

Steve Carra: I’m Steve Carra, I currently live in Three Rivers, and have lived in Southwest Michigan my whole life. I am the current state representative and it has been an honor to represent our district for the past four years.

Michael Malmborg: Michael Malmborg. I am originally from Cadillac, MI. I moved to St. Joseph County in 2017 and have lived here since. I am currently a high school social studies teacher (government, economics, history, personal finance). I have been an educator for almost a decade in St. Joseph County.

Frank Perez: I’m Frank Perez from Sturgis. I moved to Sturgis in 1998 and quickly called it home. I’m a small business owner, owning two businesses in Sturgis. And the other ones in Portage and Cadillac Michigan.

Erin Schultes: I am Erin Schultes. I’m 41 if such things matter to you. I am originally from Cass Co. Though I grew up in Lawton and spent most of my adult life to this point in the Texas Corners area of Kalamazoo. I am a Chef and Professional Baker, Activist, Artist, and Mom of 2 wonderful ASD kiddos. They are my world. Everything in life I do will be to try and make a better world for them to live in.

What has been your experience in public service to this date?

Carra: I have degrees in economics and political science from Western Michigan University. I worked at Acton Institute, a Christian-based free market think tank, as a research assistant. I was on staff for a state representative for three years before being elected as your state representative in 2020.

Malmborg: I have been in the public education system since 2014. I served on the Colon Village Council from 2020-2023. I am also a member of Michigan Farm Bureau and have worked on policy development for that organization.

Perez: My public service started when I enlisted in the United States Army in 1995. Since then, I’ve been heavily involved in the Sturgis community for the past 26 years. I was appointed to the Sturgis City Commission in April 2022 and elected to the Sturgis City Commission November of 2022. In November 2023 I was appointed Mayor for the City of Sturgis.

Schultes: I was the Vice-Chair for the St Joe Democratic Party for 2 years. I am also Vice-Chair of 2 non-profits.

Why did you decide to run for State Representative?

Carra: When I was in high school I told myself whatever I did, I wanted to do something different to where had I not done it nobody else would have. Exposing the corruption of Lansing regardless of what side of the aisle it’s coming from is something I feel called to do and I’ve proven to be a leader in that regard, consistently fighting for less government and more freedom.

Malmborg: I decided to run for State Representative because our district doesn’t have a voice in Lansing. Our current representative has done nothing but fuel the disdain for legislators and has greatly contributed to the divide between the people of our district and our state. He also doesn’t have the interests of all our constituents in mind. We need a return to civility and respect for each other and I have the background and experience in teaching how things should be done. Many issues need to be addressed in our district and our state that aren’t being properly addressed by our current representative. I also wanted to run because I care about the people in our district. I have put down roots here, establishing a home and having a family that lives and attends school in our district. It’s important to me that we are creating legislation that not only addresses current issues but also sets up future generations for success.

Perez: One of my first initiatives when I became Mayor back in November 2023 was to figure out why the City of Sturgis was not receiving State funding nor State loans for its infrastructure projects. When I called Lansing, I was told Steve Carra didn’t work well with others. Therefore, the Republican Caucus removed him from all his committees shortly after he was elected in 2021. Since 2021, Cass and St. Joseph County has not had a voice in Lansing and the people are not being represented in the right ways. We have been without a leader for the past four years all while our district funding is being allocated elsewhere in the State of Michigan.

Schultes: I am a firm believer in, if you are going to say something, do something. Our current representative only seems to care about guns, ended safe abortion access, and CHILDREN as young as 13 being able to get married. It’s gross and he doesn’t represent the people. We the people means all of them. Not just those who look and think like you.

What do you believe is the biggest issue specifically facing the 36th District right now, and how would you address it if elected?

Carra: Among other issues, one issue facing our district is when our kids are indoctrinated in the public schools. Fortunately, not all public school teachers in our community are complicit in confusing the leaders of tomorrow. Our schools need to focus on teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic, not espousing politically motivated propaganda deceiving our kids using our tax dollars.

Malmborg: The issues that affect our district the most have to deal with agriculture, education, and infrastructure. I understand these issues the best out of all three Republican candidates and I am the best person to lead the charge in addressing these issues.

Perez: The biggest issue facing our district is having Steve Carra as the State Representative. We have no representation; no voice and he is not advocating for us in Lansing. Steve is only concerned about his own personal agenda like his conservative record ranking with CPAC. What have the people in District 36 gained from his personal agenda? NOTHING.

His radio ad states “the radical left is destroying our state, social indoctrination of our children and countless other erosions” is just a few of explanations of what he portrays. I don’t find any of that to be true in our district. If he could only focus on being an elected official, elected by the people to represent the people he wouldn’t have these crazy thoughts and ideas.

After the August 6 primary I plan to meet with the following in District 36 to find out how I can best assist and advocate for them: 1) Public Schools & Community Colleges – Are they receiving their fair share funding from the State? 2) County Sheriff’s Department & Local Police and EMS – How can I best assist you or what should I be advocating for? 3) County Prosecutor’s Office – Is Michigan’s mandatory minimum sentences working, or should those be left to the judges? Do they have the proper staffing and tools to prosecute criminals? 4) Townships, Villages and Municipals – What are your current needs and what should I be working toward so that each of them can better provide our residents a “Better Place to Live, Work and Raise a Family. 5) Local Hospitals – How can I make sure you keep your doors open and will be there when our residents need you most? How can I help you continue to thrive in our rural community? 6) Community Mental Health – What are your current challenges? How can the State better assist you? 7) Local Manufacturing – What do you need to continue to grow and hire our residents? What State obstacles are you facing that hinder your ability to compete? 8) Farmers – What are the challenges you are facing? Is the Township, Village, Municipal or State? How can I help you keep your farm or help you pass it down to your family? 9) Veterans – How can I better advocate for you? I want to make sure we take care of you as you gave it all for us. 10) The People – What can I do to make sure you are being represented and heard?

Once elected in November, I will use the information above to hit the ground running and make our voices heard in Lansing. I will be prepared to represent and advocate for District 36 on January 2, 2025.

Schultes: There are 2 equally important big issues that tip my list. Access to clean drinking water and homelessness. I plan to work across the table to address the incredibly quickly increasing cost of rent across the state. As humans we are largely made of water and it is a requirement for our very being. There should be clean drinking available to everyone regardless of ability to pay for it. It’s 2024 there is no excuse for old lead pipes on the city side of water lines. I plan to work to get more funding and fast track clean water bills when ever possible.

As a state representative, how would you help make sure St. Joseph County’s economy, and the district’s economy as a whole, is strengthened? What policies would you like to see to help do so?

Carra: I will continue to advocate and vote for less rules, regulations, taxes, fines, and fees for everyone in our community. Government needs to quit picking winners and losers and instead needs to create an atmosphere where all people have an equal opportunity and chance to thrive.

Malmborg: I think we need to eliminate unnecessary regulations on agriculture and small businesses. Currently, several government organizations oversee the rules and regulations for agriculture. They don’t communicate with one another and often contradict one another. We need to simply the process of operating an agriculture business and put everything under MDARD control so that the process is streamlined and efficient. It will also eliminate costs and save the taxpayers money. I would also work to reduce unnecessary regulations on small businesses across our state. It takes way too long and costs too much money to get a business off the ground. Between the burdensome and confusing permitting process and the different organizations and procedures to follow, it’s often confusing and very expensive for small business owners.

Perez: Throughout my life, both in the military and serving my community, I’ve witnessed the positive impact that effective leadership can have. I strongly believe an effective leader can strengthen the district economy by effective listening and being actively involved in the legislative process and advocating for the betterment of our District.

I’ve seen firsthand the importance of addressing issues head-on, whether it’s improving education, supporting local businesses, or tackling infrastructure challenges. I believe in transparency, accountability, and putting the needs of our community first.

I am committed to stepping up and bringing fresh ideas and starting a proactive approach to representing our district. I want to ensure that our voices are heard in Lansing and that we are actively working towards a better future for everyone in District 36. I am ready to roll up my sleeves, listen to our community’s concerns, and work tirelessly to create positive change as your state representative.

We deserve a representative who is not only present but actively engaged in the legislative process, someone who will fight for our interests and ensure that our community’s needs are prioritized to strengthen our district’s economy. We need a leader who will roll up their sleeves, work tirelessly, and bring fresh perspectives to the table.

It’s time for a change—a representative who will restore accountability, transparency, and genuine representation. I am committed to stepping into this role and being the advocate, our district deserves. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and build a brighter future for all in Cass and St. Joseph County.

Schultes: I will be honest I don’t know a ton about the economical state of our district. This is something I am working to change.

The issue of housing and housing stock in the 36th District is one of the bigger issues facing its communities. As a legislator, how would you go about helping communities improve their housing stock and making housing more possible and potentially affordable for individuals and families?

Carra: A good economy and less inflation makes housing more affordable. When elitists like Gretchen Whitmer vote to take money from the people to give to special interest groups, it creates an immense burden on taxpayers. Thousands of dollars have been taken from each family for privileged corporations. This confiscation needs to stop so people can afford to pay their bills, afford their houses, and so they can keep more money in their pockets.

Malmborg: The first step is to eliminate the ability for large corporations to buy up housing. We need to enact policy that prohibits corporations from owning single-family residential homes. Then we need to work with local organizations and municipalities and businesses to come up with a plan to build more affordable housing. We need to find creative ways to build homes for people because the current model clearly isn’t working. I would want to reach out to other areas of the state/county to see what plans they have put in place to make housing more readily available and affordable for people and tailor a plan that works for our district.

Perez: I feel we need to entice developers with tax breaks and incentives to build affordable residential housing including providing the land and infrastructure to ease the burden on developers. If elected I would work with my peers in Lansing in a nonpartisan way to create legislation to help aid the housing shortage to encourage new housing development.

Schultes: I would work to pass legislation preventing corporations from mass buying houses to list as rentals at hugely jacked up rates. This also applies to things like airbnb rentals.

Right now, there is a mandate by the state to have all communities get their lead service lines replaced by 2040. As there is money available from the state in some circumstances to get this work done, if elected, how would you advocate for communities in the 36th District to get as much funding for these projects as possible?

Carra: I will continue to advocate for local municipalities to work together to find a mutually agreeable decision that is cost effective for the local community and all taxpayers. When the state imposes a mandate on our local community, it should ensure it will be properly funded and I am happy to continue advocating for this.

Malmborg: We have to look at data to see which communities are in the most need for the services first. Three Rivers for example has had problems for years with lead service lines. Getting funding to replace the lines would be a top priority for me. For far too long this problem has been ignored by our state legislators and it’s past time to get something done. I believe a representative is duty bound to help address issues that people within our district are dealing with and for far too long, those issues have been ignored.

Perez: Currently Steve Carra has set District 36 back 4 years due to his poor leadership and by his unwillingness to work with others. The Republican Caucus removed him from all his committees shortly after he was elected in 2021. If he is re-elected, we will lose another 2 years making it difficult to meet the State mandate.

That said, When I’m elected, I plan to make this my top priority. I will seek to restore effective leadership and work with anyone in Lansing to bring back the funding to District 36.

Schultes: Please see above.

What would be the first bill you would draft and/or sponsor if you are elected?

Carra: Legislators should not be signing non disclosure agreements (NDAs) in their legislative capacity. Unfortunately Democrat leadership likes working with lobbyists to make deals for rich donors behind closed doors. Hopefully if we can get a Republican majority back next term, leadership will consider bringing up my bill to ensure legislators no longer sign NDAs in their legislative capacity.

Malmborg: My first bill would be to address costs related to our public education system. We are top-heavy with administrators across the state, spending millions of dollars on unnecessary administration positions. I would draft legislation limiting the number of administrative positions on a Full-time enrollment student-population basis. In that legislation, I would also include minimum qualifications for people to hold administrative positions. We cannot have people running our schools that have no training in education or educational policy.

Perez: The first bill I would draft, or sponsor is yet to be determined. I say that largely in part as I feel I must meet with all the stakeholders from question 4. Once I hear the issues and concerns, I will put together a plan that is in the best interest of District 36.

Schultes: Likely an expanded clean water bill or fair housing market bill.

What is your leadership style, and how would that style be helpful in working with other members of your own party or members of the opposite party?

Carra: I am a man of my word and lead by example. As Michigan’s #1 ranked most conservative legislator, I am consistently adhering to the Republican Party platform and following my oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. Having voted against Republican Party leadership more than any other member my first term, I’ve proven to go against the grain, remaining principled regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is the bill sponsor. My consistency in voting for freedom has garnered me the confidence of legislators around the state who chose me to be the chair of the Michigan House Freedom Caucus.

Malmborg: I believe that I am a transformative leader. I am someone that others can look at to motivate and inspire people within the party and across the aisle. I want to rebuild the Republican party and our state to the outstanding position of power and leadership it once held in this great nation. That begins with repairing relationships and building unity within the party once again. People have lost trust in their government, and it is my hope that people can look to me to regain that trust. For far too long we have always made knee jerk reaction decisions to problems and issues in Lansing with little to no thought about the future implications. We need to focus on long term goals to put our state back on top and be a beacon of leadership for the rest of the country to look to.

Perez: My leadership style can be described as collaborative and inclusive. I believe in fostering a team approach where everyone’s input is valued and considered. This will enable me to leverage different perspectives and talents to achieve common goals effectively.

In my position, I will use this leadership skill to strengthen community engagement and decision-making processes. By actively listening to community leaders, residents and stakeholders, I can better understand their concerns and priorities. This allows me to work more effectively on their behalf and ensure that their voices are heard in policy discussions.

My leadership skills promote transparency and accountability. I will strive to keep residents informed about decisions affecting our district. By maintaining open lines of communication and fostering trust, I am to build strong relationships and partnerships that will enhance our ability to approach local issues and strive for change.

Ultimately, by embracing this leadership style, I am confident I can effectively represent our community, navigate complex challenges, and deliver meaningful results that improve the lives of those I serve. I plan to work with anyone, even those in the opposite party who puts Michigan first to make Cass and St. Joseph County, a better place to Work, Live and Raise a Family.

Schultes: I lead with my heart. It’s how I try to live my life in general. There is enough hate in this world already.

Why do you believe you are the best candidate for 36th District State Representative?

Carra: I’m the most conservative, experienced, and qualified candidate in this race. As Democrat politicians continue to destroy our country, we don’t need Republicans who will be complicit with status quo politics. It’s been an honor representing our community for the past four years and I look forward to the road ahead.

Malmborg: I believe I am the best candidate to represent district 36 because of my work experience and the passion I hold for our community. At the end of the day, I want my kids and your kids to be able to call our district home for generations to come. If we don’t make some changes and immediately address the issues that currently plague our district, that future isn’t looking very bright. I truly care about what happens in our district because I want to see our people be successful and prosperous. I believe that given our unique business sector and diversity of population and education availability, we have an opportunity to lead the state from the front when it comes to being innovative and making careful, thought out decisions, keeping the future of our district and our state in mind.

Perez: As a business owner, I’ve made a living by working with people in the community. What does that mean? I’m able to work with anyone. Working with people is the ability to effectively interact, cooperate, collaborate, and manage conflicts with other people in order to complete tasks and achieve common goals. For the past 14 years I have been fortunate to raise a family, making a living while working for others.

I have served my country in the United States Army, I have served my community as the Mayor for the City of Sturgis, and it will be an honor and privilege to serve as your next State Representative for Cass and St. Joseph County.

The time has come to take back our district and make our voices heard in Lansing. Let’s work together to make Cass and St. Joseph a better place to Work, Live and Raise a Family. I seek your vote on August 6, 2024

Schultes: I have been advocating for myself and my children for years. I am Autistic with ADHD so I am very straightforward. Sometimes to a fault. I don’t step back when things get hard. I will fight for Michigan and I will fight for District 36! I would live to be YOUR advocate in the Michigan State House.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.