August Primary 2024 Preview: Fourth District County Commissioner Q+A

David Hayslip (left) and incumbent Luis Rosado (right) are vying for the Fourth District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners in the Tuesday, Aug. 6 election. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — One of two seats being contested on the county commission is up for grabs in the Aug. 6 election.

There are two Republican hopefuls vying for the Fourth District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, which covers Constantine Township, Mottville Township, and White Pigeon Township: current county commissioner Luis Rosado and challenger David Hayslip. As there are no Democrats running in the primary, the Aug. 6 vote will effectively be the election for the position, with the winner running unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The Commercial-News sent several questions to both candidates about their plans for the position and why they should be elected. The answers given are presented and formatted here as they were written, lightly edited for spelling and grammar, and are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

Who are you, where are you from, and what is your current occupation?

David Hayslip: My name is David J Hayslip, I live in Constantine TWP. I am a county code enforcement officer in a neighboring county.

Luis Rosado: I am Luis Rosado, a 35 year resident of White Pigeon. I have a Bachelors and Associates Degree. I am semi-retired.

What has been your experience in public service to date, and what organization(s) are you a part of?

Hayslip: I have not held elected office yet. I have belonged to several conservation clubs.

Rosado: I have been the District 4 County Commissioner for the past year and a half. I represent White Pigeon, Mottville and Constantine Townships, which include the Villages of White Pigeon and Constantine, However, I serve the entire county.

Why did you decide to run for County Commissioner?

Hayslip: I have decided to run for the commission to end frivolous spending, restore our infrastructure and because of my opponents past and current record.

Rosado: I am running again because I feel that I still have more to contribute to this county and to the residents of Mottville Township, White Pigeon Township and Constantine Township. I have enjoyed serving our community.

What do you believe the role of a County Commissioner is, and how would you fulfill that role if elected?

Hayslip: Most importantly a county commissioner must be a great listener. I must listen to the issues and concerns that the great people of my district bring to me. I pledge to do my very best at listening to the concerns of this district’s citizens, then put that into immediate action.

Rosado: The role of a County Commissioners is to serve as the legislative and fiduciary (financial decision-making) body. The board is responsible for setting policy (passing resolutions, its main device for stating its policies), as well as providing legislative oversight and constituent services. I have fulfilled and will continue to fulfill my duties as your county commissioner by appointing members to the County Road Commission and various county boards. I have been part of entering an employment contract with the county administrator. I have been part of other duties in our county such as approving the furnishing and designs of our new Juvenile Courthouse in Three Rivers. A move that will help to better serve our citizens. I am part of some of the decisions made in regards to the remodeling of our main courthouse in Centreville. I am also part of the decision making in regards to the update to our jail. I will continue to fulfill the role of commissioner by prescribing and fixing the salaries and compensation of employees of the county if not fixed by law. I will continue to direct and provide for the raising of money necessary to defray the current expenses and charges of the county and the necessary charges incident to or arising from the execution of the board’s lawful authority. I have supported bringing over 1 million dollars into our county to help bring services that are needed. The allocation of both Federal and State dollars is also a responsibility of the County Commission. I will continue to put this money to the best use in our county.

What are your current thoughts on the county budget, and how would you help to strengthen it if you are elected?

Hayslip: This county needs to be whitewashed. Cleansed, we have a good ol boy club here. Wasteful spending at every turn. I will not give a yes vote if I believe the money could be spent wisely in my district. Now is not the time for unfettered frivolous spending. If we do not need it, I will not allocate money toward it.

Rosado: Our county General Funds has 24.6 million dollars and with our special funds such as Parks, Commission on Aging, 9-1-1 etc. added, our budget is around 52.6 million. We are in great shape. We have plenty in reserves and invested dollars. The only thing I would do to strengthen it is to keep spending down and continue to save. Our last audit indicated that we are in the best shape we have been in many years.

What do you think is the biggest issue your district and the county as a whole are facing right now, and how would you attempt to address it if you are elected?

Hayslip: Our biggest issue are the politicians currently running this district and this county into the ground through ridiculous spending on nothing of substance. The state legalized marijuana 4 years ago. Yet I have seen no improvements from this money.

Rosado: Currently I see the biggest issue my district (District 4) is facing right now, is the same as the rest of the county. Affordable Housing. Affordable Housing is defined as housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing cost, including utilities. This is going to be a challenge because of the cost for building materials and labor. Not to mention that the average median household income in St. Joseph County as of 2022 was 62,281.00. As a County Commissioner I work with the Human Service Commission by supporting St. Joseph County Housing Coordinator whose purpose is to help bring housing, including affordable housing to our county. Working with Municipalities, Business owners and Government, I hope to bring economic growth and development to the Mottville, White Pigeon and Constantine areas by seeking out agencies that can help with growth of the US 131 corridor by helping to find funding that will make it possible to bring Water, Sewer and high speed internet to my district.

How would you work with the other commissioners on the board to get the county’s business done?

Hayslip: I think I align well with other commissioners that are fiscal conservatives. I will work with them as long as the money is needed (not wanted) for specific projects. But I will fight to keep any money that I can in the 4th district. Constantine, White Pigeon and Mottville have been overlooked for far too long. With money and services going to Sturgis, Three Rivers and Centreville.

Rosado: I will continue to do as I have for the past year and a half. We conduct our county business in a public meeting held in compliance with the Open Meetings Act. We meet at the executive meeting one week before the regularly scheduled commission meeting. We discuss the issues as a group, question matters of cost and the necessity of a particular issue. Collectively look out for the best interest of the entire county, not just our districts and then take action. We take input from our citizens and county staff before we move forward. We get the business of the county done, in a professional and ethical manner.

What are your thoughts on the Road Commission, and how would you support them if elected?

Hayslip: The road commission needs serious help. Our roads are abysmal. Absolutely terrible. Money must be allocated to new and proper road care and construction. But at the same time the waste and inconsistent construction and repair must stop. Do the job right the first time.

Rosado: As your commissioner, I am one of two commissioners assigned as Liaison between the road commission and county commissioners. I hope to continue in this position as it has served as a great communication vein between the two. As a county commissioner, I hope to continue supporting the road commission with the yearly allocation towards the Failed Roads/Bridge Fund at $200,000 per year as promised by the Board of County Commissioners. This much needed funding will benefit all of the citizens of St. Joseph County. The road commission is efficient and well run thanks to the board and to its management team.

Why do you believe you are the best candidate for Fourth District Commissioner?

Hayslip: I am a hard working Blue collar family man that loves this community with all my heart. I will do my absolute best in every and all situations I will use common sense, self control, and life experiences as well as your suggestions and concerns to make this a better place to live. A place we can all be proud of. My opponent has a very nefarious record as a public servant.

Rosado: I bring experience to the commission having been elected and served for the past 17 months. I have attended all meetings that are required of your commissioner. Oftentimes I attend over 24 meetings per month. I respond to every phone call from citizens to include citizens outside my district. I am committed to continue being present for the citizens of this county. I have the support of those government officials in my district. I am transparent with folks about what goes on at the county level and most important I am fair and open to citizen input. I seek out citizen input and make decisions based on what is best for the citizens of St, Joseph County NOT my personal wants or beliefs.

