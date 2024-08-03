August Primary 2024 Preview: Fifth District County Commissioner Q+A

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Two candidates are vying to fill a soon-to-be-empty seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

In the Aug. 6 election, there are two Republican hopefuls vying for the Fifth District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, which covers Nottawa Township, Sherman Township, and parts of the City of Sturgis and Sturgis Township: auto repair facility owner Craig Crabill and current St. Joseph County Grange Fair Manager Christina Yunker. The seat will be vacated at the end of the year, as current Fifth District Commissioner Dennis Allen is running for St. Joseph County sheriff.

A third candidate, Alan J. Albarran, is on the ballot, however he told the Commercial-News in early July he had dropped out of the race.

As there are no Democrats running in the primary, the Aug. 6 vote will effectively be the election for the position, with the final vote to come on Nov. 5.

The Commercial-News sent several questions to both candidates about their plans for the position and why they should be elected. The answers given are presented and formatted here as they were written, lightly edited for spelling and grammar, and are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

Who are you, where are you from, and what is your current occupation?

Craig Crabill: Craig L Crabill, father of 4, grandfather to 5. My wife of almost 34 years, Kristina, has been an educator and administrator for over 30 years. I was born and raised on a Branch County, Michigan farm. I graduated from Bronson High School in 1978, also attending the Branch Area Career Center Agri-Mechanics program (1978). I am a graduate of Moody Bible Institute with a Broadcast Journalism Major (1982). I have lived and worked in the Sturgis area for about 25 years. I have owned an auto/HD vehicle repair facility for over 40 years.

Christina Yunker: I am Christina Yunker, age 47 and have lived in Sturgis Township since marrying David 23 years ago. I have been the manager of the St Joseph County Grange Fair for a little over a year and was on the board prior to accepting that position.

What has been your experience in public service to date, and what organization(s) are you a part of?

Crabill: Class president at various times from grade school all the way until senior class president in college. Elected to Bronson City Council in the mid-1980s for one term. I was a Rotary and Kiwanis member at various times in Branch and St Joe Counties. I’m active in St Joe County GOP, where I have been a member of the Executive Committee for the last several years. I’ve represented the County GOP at 2 recent state conventions. I’m currently an elected precinct delegate for Sherman Township. I regularly attend County Commission meetings along with Sherman Twp, Nottawa Twp, Sturgis Twp meetings.

Yunker: I believe that we should all be active in our communities. I have served on boards and assisted in organizations for years; I coached and served as Sturgis Little League Treasurer and President, Trinity Lutheran School PTL, volunteered at school and sporting activities, 4-H leader and volunteer, Treasurer St Joseph County Grange Fair Association and currently Centreville DDA member.

Why did you decide to run for County Commissioner?

Crabill: I am running because I feel compelled to do so. Also, at the urging of many leaders in our county and state level. Several current commissioners and township officials have encouraged me to run. I’m going to most of the meetings anyway so why not make it official? I think I can be an agent of positive change in many areas of county leadership.

Yunker: I am seeking the office of 5th District County Commissioner to be sure the People’s voices and requests are being heard. I would like to communicate with the 5th District residents to hear their concerns and let everyone know what’s going on in the county. I believe commissioners should be actively sharing that information and making sure information is available to everyone. I would like to see more community involvement as elected officials are just the representatives of those that put them in office.

What do you believe the role of a County Commissioner is, and how would you fulfill that role if you are elected?

Crabill: Answering to “We the people” of our county is the role specifically of a County Commissioner. I feel it’s vital I listen and make decisions based on what men and women of my district require. I listen well, I work extremely hard, and anyone who knows me knows I am a problem solver that can get even difficult things handled. My years of public service and private customer service make my skill set well suited for this job.

Yunker: It’s not what I believe the role of a County Commissioner is; the roles and responsibilities of a County Commissioner are clearly defined in Act 156 of 1851, as well as the Constitution. I will research and understand that Act to lawfully fulfill my duties.

What are your current thoughts on the county budget, and how would you help to strengthen it if elected?

Crabill: I’m fiscally very conservative. I can assure your readers and District 5 voters that I know how to read and recommend responsible budgets Until I spend more time on committee assignments and work with actual county budget, I can’t be overly specific. But areas of law enforcement, mental health, elder care, and environmental areas are in my wheelhouse. I treat taxpayers’ money with more care than I do my own, and I personally am very frugal. Feel confident tax dollars/budgets will be run tightly.

Yunker: Spending is defined 3 different ways: 1st person: it’s your money and it’s for you, so you are concerned with cost and quality. 2nd person: it’s your money but the item is for someone else, so you are concerned with cost, but quality may not be as important. 3rd person spending is defined as; it’s not your money and it’s not for you, so cost and quality may not be as important. Isn’t by definition, all government spending 3rd person?? I will question ALL spending. I was not part of the conversation to set the current county budget and having an opinion would be unfair to the current commissioners.

What do you think is the biggest issue your district and the county as a whole are facing right now, and how would you attempt to address it if you are elected?

Crabill: Mental health/drug/alcohol abuse. A large share of our county budget is directly impacted by these issues. Especially our Sheriff’s Dept and the county jail. A large portion of inmates are there for the 3 reasons mentioned above. I will work and plan to implement bringing more funding for all three areas, funding that will not create more waste but solve issues. Ideas like a portable drug lab for testing illegal drugs. Our county is a gateway of sorts for human trafficking and that’s another area I will actively seek funds and people to provide taxpayers resources to lower and end these evil practices. Roads are always an issue, watershed, wellhead issues, lakes and invasive species are other areas that are of concern to me. We need to pressure Gov. Whitmer to send more tax revenue to St. Joe County to fix “the damn roads” not just urban areas.

Yunker: Transparency and the lack of participation by the People in this county. Reporting of what’s being done, and spending needs to be communicated AND the People need to become engaged to direct their elected officials on what they want done. I’m not saying that anything is being done wrong by the current commission, but when out talking to people in my District they aren’t aware of anything that’s happening. The Government serves the People, not the other way around.

How would you work with the other commissioners on the board to get the county’s business done?

Crabill: I’ve been actively working with our commissioners for going on 3 years already. I think I have excellent rapport with most if not every current commissioner. I see us being an effective team for the next four years.

Yunker: I think healthy debate is necessary for progress. The goal is to work for the People that elected the board to get the job done. All personal agendas need to be left at the door and focus on what the People wish.

How trusting are you of the County Clerk and how the elected office runs elections specifically in St. Joseph County? How would you work with the County Clerk’s office if elected?

Crabill: We will have a new county clerk elected this fall. I anticipate no issues working with her. It would be very improper to assume, as your question infers, that I would not trust her to do her duties. I’ve stated hundreds of times publicly, our SOS in Michigan is attempting to remove control of our elections from the township/precinct level and put the control of elections in the hands of state board of elections and SOS. I absolutely want to work with our clerks to prevent taking constitutional voting rights away. We must allow local clerks to have complete control period.

Yunker: We will have a newly elected County Clerk after this election. I do believe in hand-counted, paper ballots with no machines that can be manipulated. I will work with all offices in the county the same, one shouldn’t be any different than another.

Why do you believe you are the best candidate for Fifth District Commissioner?

Crabill: I work hard, I work smart, I have years of experience in dealing with tough choices. While not perfect to some, my decisions are fair and balanced. My customers and those who know me personally/publicly will attest to this. I’m a Jesus follower first and foremost, so I trust Him as my guide in all the above.

Yunker: I will always do the right thing for the People in this county; through research and critical thinking, I will make sure that procedures and decisions are sound and lawful. I’m not afraid to be held accountable or hold someone else accountable for their actions. I know that making hard decisions may not make you the most liked person, but I will do what is necessary to serve the People of this county. Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is looking, I will question all spending and thoroughly review reports presented prior to meetings to be prepared and have productive discussions.

