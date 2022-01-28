Clare County Review & Marion Press

Axe wielding suspect leads police on 10-mile chase

Brandon Thomas Sayles

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Clare County deputies were called Sunday when a 26-year-old Evart man, Brandon Thomas Sayles, broke a home’s window with an axe and fled when a woman in the home called 911.
A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said “Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Jefferson in Lincoln Township around 1:30 p.m.
The caller gave officers a description of Sayles and of the vehicle he was driving and reported she believed he was headed to the Silver Lake Subdivision.
Deputies located the vehicle at a residence in the subdivision and observed Sayles standing by the vehicle. When deputies activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the man and talk to him, the suspect got into his vehicle and fled from the scene.
Deputies gave chase and reported that while Sayles was fleeing from them, he began throwing objects out of the vehicle window toward the patrol vehicle. Deputies pursued him for about ten miles until he stopped and fled on foot. After a foot chase, deputies apprehended Sayles and placed him in custody. He was taken to the Clare County Jail where he was arraigned in 89th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges from Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis including Weapons – possess by Felon / Felonious Assault / Police Officer fleeing 4th / Police Officer – Resist & Obstruct / No Security / Malicious Destruction of Property / Unregistered Vehicle / Throwing Objects. Bond was set at $130,000 Cash/Surety, 10 percent. Sayles remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.
Deputies were assisted during the incident by officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

