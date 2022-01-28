Clare County Review & Marion Press

One dies, One injured in Freeman Township crash

A pickup, attempting to avoid the head-on collision, veered off the road and hit several trees.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

On the afternoon of January 22, a head-on collision on M-115 killed a Swartz Creek man and injured a Livonia teen.
Clare County deputies were called to the crash scene on M-115 near Twin Lakes Avenue in Freeman Township around 1:22 p.m. last Saturday.
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency personnel from Lincoln Township and Surrey Township Fire Departments found Steven Conner, 68 of Swartz Creek deceased in his vehicle and a 19-year-old Livonia man who was injured and taken to MyMichigan Health in Clare for treatment.
The CCSD release said the investigation revealed that a vehicle was stopped on M-115 in the westbound lane attempting to make a left turn, when the Livonia teen, driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound behind the vehicle in the road, was unable to stop. He attempted to avoid the vehicle in the road by driving around it on the left side and then crossed in front of 2019 Chevrolet Impala that was eastbound. The Jeep and Impala hit head-on. A third vehicle, a pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Jason Denham of Bay City, was eastbound behind the Chevy, and swerved to avoid the crash causing him to veer off the road where his truck collided with several trees. Denham was not injured.
The accident is still under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service; Lincoln township Fire Department; Surrey Township Fire Department; Michigan State Police Troopers and Joe’s Auto Solutions Towing Service.

