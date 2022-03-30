The City of Bangor has appointed a local police officer to serve as the new Chief of Police. Justin Weber has been appointed to Chief of Police for the Bangor Police Department and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the police department.

Justin was born and raised in Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School in 2002. Justin became a certified police officer in May of 2005 after graduating from the Kalamazoo Law Enforcement Training Center’s police academy. Justin has served in various roles within his law enforcement career including corrections, court investigator, patrol supervisor, detective supervisor, he was a member of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force out of Benton Harbor and was an operator on a SWAT team.

Justin has been the recipient of many awards and accolades including multiple commendation awards and he has participated in many complex and high-profile investigations. Justin possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Justin is also a United States Army veteran and served as a sergeant during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and received over 13 military awards for his service.

Justin is married and has three young children. Justin has coached youth baseball and outdoor recreational activities for many years. Justin’s duties as the Chief of Police became official on March 20th, 2022, after a Change of Command ceremony took place at Bangor City Hall.

