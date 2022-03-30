By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – Van Buren County Commissioners on Tuesday, March 22, approved the purchase of two properties located on Kalamazoo Street, Paw Paw.

As part of the county’s long term facility plan, commissioners allowed county administration to pursue the purchase of the two properties at Van Buren Chiropractic Clinic, 309 S. Kalamazoo St., and Whelan & Company Insurance, 315 S. Kalamazoo St.

Property appraisals were received and reviewed by the commissioners’ buildings and grounds committee on Sept. 21, 2021, and the full board on Nov. 23, 2021. Updates were shared with the buildings and grounds committee on Jan. 21, 2022, and the full board on Feb. 8, 2022. After several weeks of negotiations, an agreement was reached with both property owners. The purchase agreement for Van Buren Chiropractic Clinic is $193,000. Commissioners said once the purchase is complete, arrangements will be made to demolish the two-story structure.

The purchase agreement for Whelan Insurance is $280,000. In this agreement, the county will be the new owner and take over an existing lease with the building’s occupants, which expires on April 30, 2025. Commissioners said the expected revenue from this lease is $98,958.33.

In another area, commissioners approved a request for the use of ARPA funds totaling $20,000 to be used for a feasibility study that will analyze the practicality and sustainability of a utility expansion to the northern portion of Porter Township, with emphasis on serving Honee Bear Canning Company and other customers immediately south of the Village of Lawton, extending sewer and/or water service outside the Village into Porter Township.

Interested stakeholders include the Village of Lawton, Porter Township, and Honee Bear Canning Company (within Porter Township). ARPA Category 5 is most appropriately suited for this request, according to commissioners.

The total cost of the project is $25,000, with the Village of Lawton and Honee Bear who each have contributed $2,500 for a total of $5,000.

Van Buren County Board of Commissioners went on record in support of the submission of an application, “Paw Paw River Water Trail Public Access Development” to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the development of a parking area and an ADA pathway to a kayak/canoe launch in Hartford Township, along County Road 687.

The proposed application is supported by the county’s five-year Approved Parks and Recreation Plan. Van Buren County has made a financial commitment to the project totaling $52,000 matching funds, in cash and/or force account.

If the grant is awarded, Van Buren County will commit its local match and pledged amounts from Hartford Township of $ 52,000.

Commissioners authorized the submission of a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund application for $296,000, and to make available a local match through its financial commitment and Hartford Township totaling $104,000 (26 percent) of a total $400,000 project cost, during the 2023-2024 fiscal years.

Commissioners also approved a revised contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) with the payment language changed to better define the terms of reimbursement for operating expenses in FY 2021.

Commissioners also approved a Master Agreement with MDOT for state and/or federal funds for passenger transportation related services.

A request for out of state travel from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office was also approved by commissioners. The request is for one Sheriff’s deputy to attend specialized training in Lawrence, Indiana for Traffic Crash Reconstruction.

The Sheriff’s office maintains specialized deputies to reconstruct traffic accidents. These specially trained deputies will testify as to why a traffic crash occurred and the at-fault and possibly negligent driver. Many times, they testify during fatal drunk driving crashes.

Training for this was historically done by Michigan State University. However, the instructor has since retired and MSU is not fulfilling this specialized course. Many Michigan agencies have turned to the Institute of Police Technology and Management for this training, with the closest training in Lawrence, Indiana. The training consists of three, 2-week-long courses. The total training cost is $3,285.

Seasonal marine patrol deputies will see a wage increase, following action by commissioners. The current wage for marine patrol deputies is $16 per hour. To be competitive and have a comparable wage, commissioners approve a request to increase the wage to $20 per hour. The seasonal employees do not belong to any bargaining unit. The $20 per hour wage would be the same wage as the reserve division.

Four Van Buren/Cass Mental Health Authority Board members, Thomas Coles, Carie Faul, Thomas Palenick, and Mike Toth were all reappointed to new three-year terms by commissioners. Their current terms expire on March 31, 2022. All applied for re-appointment to a new three-year term to expire on March 31, 2025.

Commissioners also authorized an Integration Agreement between Van Buren County and Michigan Public Safety Communications System for the MCC7500 Dispatch Radio Consoles and agreements and authorizes the Board Chair, the County Sheriff, and the County 911 Director to sign all related documents on the County’s behalf.