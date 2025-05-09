Baseball Roundup Mendon no-hits Burr Oak

BURR OAK — The Mendon boys baseball team visited Burr Oak Tuesday afternoon, and behind the no-hit pitching of a trio of Hornets, returned home with the 14-0 win. Brayden Crites, Cam Bingaman and Mike Curiel combined for 12 strikeouts in the win. Carter Huston, Crites and Connor Doehring all collected two hits, with Crites belting a home run and collecting four RBI in the victory. Bingaman, Grant Crotser, Jerry Batten and Jordan Palmer also chipped in with one hit each for the Hornets.

Burr Oak coach Dave Brackett stated that “Tonight, Mendon hit the ball on us, and they’re a really good team. We came up with a couple of double plays, but we couldn’t get the offense going.” Brackett also added that, “We’re still working hard on getting better, but we’ve got to avoid those big innings where errors and walks hurt us.”

Bobcats get first two wins of season

BELLEVUE — The Burr Oak boys baseball team recorded its first two wins of the season against host Bellevue last week, winning the first game of the twinbill 6-2, and picking up the victory in game two, 7-5.

Austin Cole was the winning pitcher in game one, going the distance for the Bobcats.

“Tonight, our pitchers were in the strike zone in both games, which paid huge dividends for us,” coach Dave Brackett said. “We made good plays on defense all night as well. It was our best two outings of the season, and we have to build on that.”

Percey Johnson picked up the win in game two, with Austin Cole coming on in the final inning to record the save. Kayden Cole had two hits on the night, while Chance Root, Braxton Boyles, Austin Cole, Caleb Greene, Johnson and Joshua Greene all added a hit in the sweep.

White Pigeon splits with Hartford

WHITE PIGEON — The White Pigeon baseball team hosted Hartford Tuesday for a pair of games, and came away with a split. The Chiefs nipped the Huskies in game one, 1-0. Brody Block tossed 4 2/3 innings, fanning 10 while allowing only two hits. The winners managed only two hits as well, with Block smacking a double, and Clayton Grandstaff going 1-3 and scoring the game’s lone run. Bristol Ultz also saw action on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 hitless innings.

Game two was a different story, as Hartford downed White Pigeon, 11-6. The Huskies banged out 10 hits in the victory, and the Chiefs came up with 11, however seven errors against the home team proved to be the difference in the game. Block, Ultz and Devin Smith all collected two hits, while Grandstaff, Dace Kochel, Chris Temple, Stewart and Schwartz all chipped in with a hit. Block contributed two RBI, while Ultz, Grandstaff and Temple had an RBI apiece. Schwartz, Jack Williams, Kochel, Mekhi Waashington, Block and Ultz scored the runs for the Chiefs.