Soccer RoundupThree Rivers wins over Sturgis, Dowagiac; ties with Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team notched a 2-0 win Monday against Sturgis at home.

Scoring for the Wildcats were Paige McDonald and Natalie McGahan, with Bekah Beachey recording a shutout. Tori Thorbjornsen assisted on both goals.

On Friday, May 2, the Wildcats got a 6-3 road win in Dowagiac. McGahan scored a hat trick, Thorbjornsen scored twice, and Emerson Hershberger got the sixth goal. Thorbjornsen added two assists, while Hershberger, Morrill, McGahan and Avery Hall had one assist each. Beachey added eight saves in net.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw against Paw Paw on the road. McGahan scored the lone goal for the Wildcats, assisted by McDonald. Beachey had nine saves in goal.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 6-5-3 on the season, and a 2-2-2 record in the Wolverine Conference.

Sturgis wins Quincy Invite

QUINCY — The Lady Trojans posted a 3-1 win over Parchment last Saturday to claim the championship in the Quincy Classic Invitational. Andrea Martinez had a goal and an assist in the victory, while Carolina Garcia and Evelyn Mendez both tallied a goal for Sturgis. Macy Hopkins and Abbie Hughes had one assist each.

The Trojans advanced to the championship by defeating host Quincy, 1-0 in a penalty shootout. Hopkins found the back of the net to secure the win for Sturgis. The Lady Trojans are now 5-8-1 on the season.

Constantine upended by Delton-Kellogg

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ soccer team got a few shots on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to Delton-Kellogg Wednesday, April 30.

Paytin Featherstone had eight saves in net, while the team had five shots on goal.

The loss puts the Falcons at 1-10-1 on the season.