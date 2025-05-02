Baseball Roundup Three Rivers splits against Eddies; 1-1 at Parma Western; sweeps Buchanan

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers’ baseball team went 4-2 this past week in six contests on the diamond.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats split a doubleheader at Edwardsburg, winning Game 1 by a final of 4-1 and losing 11-1 in Game 2. No stats were reported from the doubleheader.

On Saturday, the Wildcats took part in the Parma Western Tournament up in Parma, finishing with a record of 1-1. In the first game, Three Rivers defeated Dansville 4-2, and in the second game lost to Parma Western 1-0.

Brady Penny went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base, and broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning in the game against Dansville to lead the Wildcats. In the second game, Jace Gray led the Wildcats with a 2-for-3 game, including a double and two singles.

On Thursday, April 24, the Wildcats swept a doubleheader with Buchanan, winning 7-2 in Game 1 and 15-2 in Game 2. Gabe Young was the winning pitcher in Game 1 for the ‘Cats, going 5.2 innings, and giving up four hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out six. Drake Dibble had a 3-for-3 game in Game 2, with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Penny got the win for the ‘Cats in Game 2.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 11-7 with a 4-3 conference record.

Sturgis gets first win of season, swept by Plainwell

STURGIS — The Sturgis Trojans picked up their first win of the season last Friday, shutting out Maple Valley 2-0 in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. Game two was suspended due to darkness, with the score tied at four.

“It was nice to get our first win of the season,” coach Drew Rutenbar stated. “These guys have been working hard in practice to improve on our struggles.”

Julien Lambright picked up his first win as a varsity player in game one, and got help from Carter Oswald, who knocked out three base hits. Camden Duffy and Joey Carpenter also added two hits to support Lambright, and as an added note, it was Carpenter’s first game as a member of the varsity squad.

Rutenbar also added that “In game two, I was really pleased with our effort. We could have packed it in when we were down 4-1, and I was really pleased with the way we came back.” Oswald came up with the big hit in game two, slashing a three-run triple that tied the game at four. The Trojans held on in the bottom half of the seventh, and didn’t allow a run, preserving the tie.

“I’m really pleased with the improvements these guys are making. Losing ten in a row is tough on everyone, so tonight was just what we needed,” said Rutenbar.

The Sturgis boys dropped both ends of a twin bill against Plainwell on Tuesday. Game one saw the winners shutting out the Trojans, 9-0.

“We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play,” stated Sturgis coach Drew Rutenbar. “In the first game, we never gave ourselves a chance to win with the amount of strikeouts we had.”

The Trojans put up a good fight before dropping the nightcap, 9-7.

“In the second game, even though it was in the late innings, we got the bats rolling and put some pressure on them. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late,” added Rutenbar.

On the day, Julien Lambright smacked a single and two doubles, while teammate Carter Oswald added three singles.

Overall, Sturgis is now 1-12-1, 0-6 in the Wolverine Conference.

White Pigeon pounds Cassopolis, splits with Bangor

WHITE PIGEON — The Chiefs pounded visiting Cassopolis in the first game of a twinbill Monday afternoon, 18-0. White Pigeon cranked out 12 hits in the victory, with Chris Temple leading the way, going 3-3 with four RBI. Dace Kochel went 2-2, scored three runs and knocked in three, followed by Brody Block, who had two hits and scored three runs. Bristol Ultz went 2-2, scored three times, and added two RBI. Taylor Stewart added a base hit and two RBI, while teammate Carter Becraft collected two RBI in the win.

Block picked up the win, allowing only two hits. He also fanned five and issued one walk.

Game two saw the Chiefs score 13 runs, as they went on to sweep the Rangers, 13-6. Ultz led the offense for the winners, banging out three hits, scoring three times as well as driving in two runs. Clayton Grandstaff went 1-3 and scored two runs, while Block had a hit and two RBI. Jack Williams and Mekhi Washington scored two runs each, while Temple and Devin Smith had a base knock each. Washington swiped two bases, followed by Temple, Kochel, Stewart, Williams and Ultz with one apiece.

Grandstaff was the winning pitcher, striking out four and walking only one.

White Pigeon travelled to Bangor last Thursday for a pair of games against the Vikings. Game one went to Bangor by the score of 8-4, however the Chiefs rebounded in a big way, taking the second contest by the score of 16-4.

White Pigeon was led by Chris Temple, Bristol Ultz, and Dace Kochel, who all notched two hits, while Grandstaff, Jack Williams and Kameron Robison had one hit each. Grandstaff was the starting and losing pitcher, going five innings. He gave up seven hits, five earned runs, two walks and fanned eight. Utlz tossed one inning, giving up a run and a hit, while recording one strikeout.

In the nightcap, the Chiefs jumped out to an 8-2 lead after four innings, and tacked on another eight-spot to gain the split. The winners pounded out 11 hits, with Brody Block, Grandstaff, Kochel, Carter Becraft and Taylor Stewart all collecting two hits each. Block and Stewart both came up with doubles. Williams also added a hit in the win. Scoring two runs in the game were Block, Ultz, Kochel, Becraft, and Stewart. Block led the way with three RBI, while Becraft and Stewart both knocked in two. Kochel, Grandstaff and Williams had one RBI each.

Colon sweeps Burr Oak

COLON — The Colon Magi took both ends of a double header Tuesday against Burr Oak, winning game one 12-6, and the nightcap, 15-0.

Jeremiah West led the charge for Colon in the opener, going 2/3 with four RBI. Kayden LaClair also collected two hits, followed by Carter Persons, Aiden Delp and Joseph Ruby all chipping in with base hits in the win. The trio all had at least one RBI, with Ruby knocking in two. LaClair notched the win, allowing one hit, walking one and whiffing four. West also shared mound duties with LaClair.

For the Bobcats, Braxton Boyles, Caleb Greene, Chance Root and Ethan Boyles had base hits, with Root, C. Greene and Percey Johnson getting an RBI apiece.

Kayden Cole started on the mound for the Bobcats, lasting one and two-thirds innings. He gave up six runs, five hits, walking two and fanning two.

Game two also went to the Magi, as they shut out Burr Oak 15-0. Colon collected nine hits, paced by Colin Trattles, who went 3-3. Brennan Morrell had a base hit as well, driving in three runs. Williams also notched a base hit, driving in a run for the winners. Colon also was aggressive on the basepaths, swiping nine bases in the victory. West started and got the win, going four innings without surrendering a hit. Root was the starter for the Bobcats, allowing three hits while walking nine.

“We struggled tonight in a few innings, and Colon simply made the plays they needed to score,” Burr Oak coach Dave Brackett stated. “We improved at the plate tonight, but we still have a ways to go. The improvements are very promising as we move forward.”