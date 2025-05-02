Soccer Roundup Wildcats outplayed by Vicksburg, Plainwell

VICKSBURG — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team took two games on the chin last week, losing games against Vicksburg and Plainwell.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Wildcats lost 1-0 to Vicksburg on the road. Bekah Beachey had nine saves in net for Three Rivers.

On Monday, the Wildcats lost a 5-1 decision at home to Plainwell. The lone goal was scored by Paige McDonald, while Beachey made 17 saves in goal.

With the losses, Three Rivers falls to 4-5-2 on the season, with a 1-2-1 record in the Wolverine Conference.

Constantine falls short against Lawton, Dowagiac, K-Christian

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ soccer team came up short in their three matches this past week.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Falcons dropped a 3-2 match to Lawton. Lily Hofmeister scored a goal from a free kick, while Livia Baker scored off of a corner, assisted by Mia McMillan.

On Friday, April 25, Constantine was shut out 5-0 against Dowagiac. Paytin Featherstone had 16 saves in net.

Finally, on Monday, the Falcons were mercied 8-0 against Kalamazoo Christian. No stats were reported from the game.

With the results, Constantine falls to 1-9-1 on the season.