Basketball Roundup Howardsville boys’ basketball downed by D1 Jackson Northwest

SPRING ARBOR — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team took part in Spring Arbor University’s Shot Clock Classic Saturday, Dec. 28, losing to Division 1 Jackson Northwest by a final of 71-53.

Kaden Sparks and John Paul Rose had 20 points each for the Eagles, with Sparks adding seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Rose added six rebounds and two steals on the day.

“This was a tough but fun challenge for our team playing on a college court with a 35-second shot clock against a D1 school,” head coach Ken Sparks said.

The loss takes Howardsville to a 2-7 record heading into the new year. Their next game is on Thursday, Jan. 2 against Battle Creek St. Philip on the road, with game time set for noon.

Schoolcraft drops match to Lumen Christi

SPRING ARBOR — Schoolcraft’s boys’ basketball team also participated at the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University Saturday, losing to Jackson Lumen Christi by a final of 70-55.

No stats were reported for the game.

The loss brings the Eagles’ record to 5-2 on the season. They play next on Jan. 3 against Olivet at home beginning at 7 p.m.

Burr Oak loses inter-state battle

WEST UNITY, Ohio — The Hilltop Cadets played host to the Burr Oak boys basketball team last Saturday, and posted a 62-53 win over their visitors. The game was played at Hilltop High School in West Unity, Ohio.

Austin Cole led the Bobcats with 16 points. He also added four rebounds, five steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Braxton Boyles scored 15 points, had five boards, five steals, four assists and three blocked shots, while Kayden Cole scored eight, dished out seven assists, had three steals and a one blocked shot.

Camrin Hagen tallied seven points, grabbed three rebounds, had an assist and two steals, while Ethan Boyles booked five points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

The loss drops Burr Oak to an overall record of 4-3, while remaining at 4-1 in the SCAA. Next up for the Bobcats is a road game at Waldron on 1/7. Game time is 7:30pm.