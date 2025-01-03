Obituary: James Harold Meadows

James Harold Meadows, 73, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Birch Meadows Senior Care.

He was born November 19, 1951 in Forrest City, Ark., the son of Johnie and Lottie Lou (Franklin) Meadows. In his younger years, after moving to Three Rivers, he baked doughnuts at Daugherty’s Bakery (though he was never privy to their famous “triangle” recipe). He graduated from Three Rivers High School and Glen Oaks Community College.

Jim was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy from 1970-78, working in ship’s services.

On July 29, 1978, he married Mary Christina Weaver at Florence Church of the Brethren. He was a loving and devoted husband throughout their 38 years of marriage, and was by her side when she passed away on September 1, 2016.

Jim was a dedicated worker, first at Fountain View Nursing Home in floors and laundry; next at Schwan’s as a driver and warehouse manager; and lastly at Three Rivers Area Hospital in housekeeping and floors. He served for several years as president of the local union representing TRAH service personnel.

After his retirement and Mary’s retirement from the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, they moved to Fairfield Bay, Ark. There, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, participating in the Lions Club, making friends with his neighbors, and paying very reasonable property taxes.

Spending summers in Michigan, Jim loved golfing at St. Joe Valley Golf Club (where he hit holes-in-one on July 6, 2015 and July 27, 2015) and watching golf on TV. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help with a project.

He attended Moorepark Community Church and Fairfield Bay Baptist Church.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory two sons, James Michael (Elena) Meadows of Three Rivers and Stephen James Meadows of Staunton, Va.; brother, Dale Meadows of Arkansas; brother-in-law, Stephen (Connie) Weaver of Centreville; nieces, Jackie (Kevin) Jones of Columbia, Tenn., Stephanie Weaver of Centreville, and Anita (Jonas) Edwards of Three Rivers; nephews, Matt Meabon of Nunnelly, Tenn., Josh (Jennifer Marler) Robinson of Silverdale, Wash., and Sam (Jen) Weaver of Elkhart, Ind.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie (Mary Louise) Meadows and Lottie Jones; his wife, Mary Meadows; his sister, Brenda Meadows, who lovingly cared for him as his illness progressed; and three brothers, David Meadows, Timothy Robinson, and Victor Robinson.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2025 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bud Granger officiating. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170. He will be laid to rest at Bowne Mennonite Cemetery in Clarksville.

Donations in Jim’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Three Rivers Health Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

