Batter Up!

By Wendy Colsen
The Douglas Dutcher Base Ball Club hit it out of the park at Saturday night’s game against the Douglas City Slickers with a 16-9 win.
The rematch, which club founder Helen DeGeatano hopes to be an annual event, left the City Slickers in the dust for the second year running. Though they gave it their all, members of the Douglas Police Department, Department of Public Works (DPW), city employees and their families were no match for the seasoned ball club, which is in its 24th season.
Spectators at Berry Field in Douglas were treated to an old-time vintage baseball game where club members gladly educated guests about the rules of engagement.
The lighthearted rivalry featured Douglas Dutcher “ballists” such as Ian Rifle Man Adams, Emily Crafty Roose, and co-captains Chris Rush DeLiso and Tim Shimmy Knickerbocker.
The City Slickers’ team was comprised of Douglas City Manager Lisa Nocerini, team coach and Police Chief Steve Kent and his nephew, Corporal Lori Warsen and her family, Officer Tino Reyes, DPW Director Greg Salinas, and DPW members Kyle Hooker and Kevin Unema.
As they say in 19th century base ball slang, the City Slickers will need to “show a little ginger” and “break one off” if they want to compete next year for a comeback.
Celebrating over 100 years of baseball at Beery Field, the Douglas Dutcher Base Ball Club is made possible by many local businesses and families. The club’s history, summer schedule and opportunities to donate can be found at https://douglasdutchers.org/ and on Facebook @DutchersBBC.