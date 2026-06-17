Saugatuck planning commission appointment receives pushback

By Wendy Colsen

Saugatuck City Council moved forward Monday, June 8, with the approval of the City’s 2026-2027 fiscal year budget after a public hearing.

The spending plan totals nearly $7.5 million and maintains the city’s current tax rate at nearly 10 mills. Aligning with the community survey results, it focuses on maintaining, repairing and replacing the infrastructure the city already has. The budget is expected to take effect July 1.

Also approved was the Wickwood Inn’s request for a liquor license to allow alcohol service for overnight guests with the following stipulations: 1) The applicant shall secure the appropriate license from the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission;

2) Alcoholic beverages shall only be served to overnight guests of the Wickwood Inn at the approved maximum occupancy; 3) Alcohol service shall remain incidental and accessory to the bed and breakfast use; and 4) Outdoor service of alcohol shall not be permitted after 10PM.

The meeting took a more controversial turn surrounding one proposed appointment to the Saugatuck Planning Commission. Originally slated on the Consent Agenda as a group of appointments including 1 to the Fire Board, 3 to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), and 3 other Planning Commission appointments, it was moved by Councilwoman Chris Peterson to move the appointment of Chris Raphael from the Consent Agenda section to New Business to open it up for discussion.

Planning Commission Chair Steve Manns spoke during the public comments to explain why he and Director of Planning and Zoning Grayson Moore preferred the other candidate, Paul Whitfeild.

“I participated in the interviewing of both candidates… I respect that the Mayor has chosen Chris Rahpael, Chris is a quality individual.”

Manns went on to explain that the Planning Commission needed a business owner’s perspective, particularly a female perspective and liked the fact that candidate Paul Whitfeild and his wife bring that perspectives as owners of The Book Nook in Saugatuck.

Highlighting the differences between the candidates’ interviews, Manns also felt Whitefield had a better understanding of the goals and processes of the Planning Commission.

Dan Fox, now former Fire Board representative, spoke during the comments and echoed Manns’ sentiment.

“You want the best person to fill that slot – the most qualified, the most committed, the most knowledgeable… and when your Zoning Administrator and the Planning Commission Chair tell you who that is, be wise to listen,” he said.

Ultimately, the final decision, by charter, is given to the mayor. And Mayor Holly Anderson recommended Chris Raphael.

“Clearly we had two qualified candidates,” said Mayor Anderson. “I think what Chris brings to it is his proven experience on the ZBA, the training he’s done, the endorsement of the ZBA Chair, and somebody who knows how to solve problems… He doesn’t have a corporate persona, and I actually think that’s a strength on that commission, so I stand by my recommendation to appoint him.”

Council members each voiced their views on the matter, some standing with Mayor Anderson’s recommendation and others citing reasons for disagreement.

“Demeanor is not the best way to look at a candidate, it’s the qualifications. Period,” said Councilman Russ Gardner.

The sparseness of Raphael’s application, as opposed to Whitfield’s, was a concern for some as well. Councilman Gregory Muncey questioned why Raphael’s qualifications that Mayor Anderson spoke highly of were not included in the council’s packet.

“With the information I have in black and white, I have to say no,” said Councilman Muncey.

Councilwoman Peterson agreed, “There’s no résumé, people have had to dig on their own for this. There’s no support from the Chair and the Director. I’m not going to go against my beliefs and I’m not going to rubber stamp this.”

After much discussion, the motion to appoint Raphael to the Planning Commission was approved 4-3.

In closing Manns stated, “As a Chair, I recognize you as Council… have made your decision. We will be welcoming Chris to the Planning Commission. We have an outstanding group of individuals that are dedicated to really doing what we think is best for the City of Saugatuck and that will continue.”

In a follow up interview, Councilman Gardner stood by his vote. “The reason I was a no is that [the role of] the Mayor should always be respectful of whatever city staff, and especially our appointed officials recommend, unless here’s a compelling reason to go against that. It should just be a, ‘Thank you for your service and I’m going

to follow your recommendation.’”

He continued, “The fact that she’s nominated a neighbor and a friend who is not

as qualified as the first candidate who was actually recommended by the Zoning

Director and the Planning Chair goes against that principal. And I disagree with it.”

The standard interview process for an appointment always consists of the sitting mayor, the chairman of the committee and the director of the program that is on the city staff. The Mayor then makes a recommendation, and the Council votes on the recommendation based on the information from the interviews and paperwork turned in by the applicant.

Councilwoman Peterson reiterated her stance. She disagreed regarding the

Mayor not following the recommendation of the Planning Chair and the Zoning Director.

The aspect that the nomination was a neighbor of the Mayor did not sit well with her either. “It’s not illegal, but to me it’s just not right,” said Peterson.

Her other reason behind the no vote was the lack of information presented by Raphael. “Mr. Raphael, and I’m sure he’s a very nice man, the only thing he submitted was the form. Mr. Whitfield had four pages. That’s what we’re supposed to take our information from.”

She continued, “The lack of the résumé, the no votes from the Planning Chair and the Zoning Director – it was very obvious. To me, it was just wrong. I couldn’t vote for it.”

Mayor Anderson reiterated her position as well, “Both candidates were qualified. I felt Raphael’s ZBA experience was relevant for working on the Planning Commission.

The group we have now is more homogenous in terms of professional backgrounds and work styles. Though Chris is more reserved and deliberate, I think he’ll provide a good balance and add value along with the other commissioners.”

Regarding the controversy surrounding the appointment, Mayor Anderson said, “I

actually respect that our Council doesn’t always agree, so we don’t have group-think.

Our different backgrounds and perspectives make us a healthier body.”