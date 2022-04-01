By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Area school superintendents are gearing up for the final two-plus months of the 2021-22 school year.

Because of snow days and other cancellations, superintendents have had to examine the number of days they will be required by the state to remain in school.

“We are also being asked when our last day will be and that day will be Tuesday, June 14,” Marion superintendent Steve Brimmer said. “If the state decides to forgive more days, that date could change, however.”

McBain Schools superintendent Scott Akom echoed sentiments similar to Brimmer’s.

“Most of the questions that I have been receiving are regarding the last day of school,” Akom said. “Currently, McBain’s last day of school is Wednesday, June 8. The McBain Board of Education also adopted our calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, with the first day for students being Tuesday, August 23.”

At a recent special meeting of the Marion board, it was decided to follow Mr. Brimmer’s recommendation from Michigan Association of school boards to find the district’s next superintendent.

It was decided the position will be posted internally and candidates will be interviewed.

At a previous Marion school board meeting, it was decided to hire Jason Keeler for boys high school track and to hire Lindsay Sandelius as the DayCare Director.