By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Area gas prices are still above $4 per gallon but have been below the national and state averages.

As of March 31, AAA reports the national average is $4.22 per gallon. The state average is $4.09 per gallon.

Osceola Coutny is at $4.02 per gallon.

Other neighboring counties are also posting similar averages.

Mecosta County is at $3.89 per gallon, Clare at $4.01 per gallon, Isabella County at $4.03, Missaukee at $3.92, Gladwin at $4.00, Roscommon at $4.04 and Wexford at $4.09.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Transportation has announced a $1.3 million road construction project in Osceola County. It deals with the 14 Mile Road bridge over U.S. 131 near LeRoy.

According to published reports, a press release from MDOT improvements would include concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work and a new guard rail.

MDOT said the project will extend the service life of the bridge and make it a safer and smoother driving surface.

Work begins on April 4 and is expected to end by July 29. During the work, there will be lane closures on U.S. 131 and the closure of 14 Mile Road.